Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Reliance Industries, through its philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports' award at the 2025 Sportstar Aces Awards held in Mumbai.

The founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita M Ambani, has been awarded the prestigious Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports award at the 2025 Sportstar Aces Awards held on Friday in Mumbai.

Adding to the evening's celebrations, Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji was awarded the Sportswoman of the Year (Track & Field) for her outstanding achievements on the track. Her recognition further highlights the foundation's role in nurturing and supporting India's top sporting talent.

Reliance Foundation has played a pivotal role in advancing India's sporting movement through various initiatives. One of its landmark contributions was the establishment of India House, India's first-ever country house at the Olympics, during the Paris 2024 Games.

The foundation actively supports over 100 athletes across more than 10 Olympic sports, ensuring holistic development from grassroots to elite levels.

Additionally, the foundation has made significant strides in promoting grassroots football and Olympic sports development, impacting nearly 23 million lives across the country. Its commitment to fostering young talent and enhancing India's sports culture has positioned it as a key driver in the nation's sporting success.

The Sportstar Aces Awards, known for honouring excellence in Indian sports, once again recognized the deep-rooted impact of Reliance Foundation in shaping the future of sports in the country. (ANI)

