Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 3,501 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 23.8 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's standalone net profit registered a growth of 3.9 per cent. Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, posted a standalone profit of Rs 4,173 crore for the January-March 2022 quarter.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Rope In Youngster Ayush Chhetri.

The country's largest telecom operator registered revenues of Rs 21,873 crore for the April-June 2022 quarter as compared to Rs 17,994 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last year, reporting 21.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

On a sequential basis, the company's revenue grew by 4.7 per cent during the first quarter of the current financial year. Reliance Jio's revenues stood at Rs 20,901 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Also Read | ‘Shamshera’ Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Sartorial Diary Is Filled With Some Dapper Pieces!.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 10,964 crore as compared to Rs 8,617 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 27.2 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)