Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, India's leading private life insurer, has been recognized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (Government of India, Ministry of Power) at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023. This prestigious award comes in recognition of the company's efforts towards institutionalizing climate-friendly operations and driving sustainable business growth. Ashish Vohra, ED, and CEO received the award from R.K. Singh, Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy. This recognition highlights the company's investment in environmentally conscious technologies that aid in optimizing resource utilization and energy efficiency. The company's scale of operations allows it to harness these advantages for benefits at large scale and pass on operating efficiencies to customers through its new line of products.

Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance said,"The drive towards energy conservation started 4 years ago for us, more as a cost reduction exercise. While energy efficient capital expenditure choices and motion sensors etc. were rudimentary to implement, but over time our Admin team enhanced the scope to reduce our carbon footprint, and more teams participated in searching out newer solutions like IOT based remote control of devices in branches. We continue to search out more solutions of environment consciousness that we can implement at scale in our 700+ branches and add to the 34% savings on energy cost across the organization". Reduction in the Energy Performance Index* from 74.8 to 51.2.

The company has harnessed natural lighting and ventilation systems and implemented smart cooling and lighting solutions towards building environmentally friendly operations. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for acknowledging our efforts towards energy efficiency and conservation. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and sustainability as we establish new benchmarks for sustainable operations in the insurance industry", added Ashish Vohra.

