Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Reliance Industries topped the 2023 Wizikey News Score ranking as India's most visible corporate in the media.

The volume of news, headline presence, reach of publications, and readership determine Wizikey's News Score.

Reliance has continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings since its inception for each of the last four years. Most importantly, Reliance has improved its News Score year after year.

For its #1 position, Reliance has a News Score of 96.46 for 2023. It was 92.56 for 2022, a marked improvement from its News Score of 84.9 in 2021.

Reliance Industries is followed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel in the top 5.

At the same time, the Adani Group figured at #23 on the list.

Monthly analysis showed that RIL's News Score was above 98 for 3 out of the last 6 months from June to November 2023.

Wizikey's News Score measures news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence. The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

According to Wizikey's research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. The RIL's score at 216.8k in the volume parameter, 31.5k under the headlines parameter, 14.3k under the publication parameter and 74bn on the readership criteria - each parameter representing a wide 58-167 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI.

Launched in 2019 by IIT and MICA alumni, Wizikey is used by over 5000+ users and over 500+ businesses and PR agencies. (ANI)

