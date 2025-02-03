ATK

New Delhi [India], February 3: As the world marks the second death anniversary of Late Shri Harish Khullar, his absence is deeply felt, but his legacy continues to shine brightly. A man of extraordinary vision, Shri Khullar was a connoisseur of art, a philanthropist, and a humanitarian whose life was a testament to the power of kindness and creativity. His passing left a void, but his contributions to art and society remain a source of inspiration for countless individuals.

Today, as we mark the second death anniversary of Late Shri Harish Khullar, we reflect on the incredible legacy of a man whose life was defined by kindness, vision, and an unwavering passion for art and humanity. Shri Khullar was not only a respected individual but also a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Life Dedicated to Art

Shri Harish Khullar's love for art was not merely a hobby; it was a lifelong passion that defined his existence. His home was a living gallery, a sanctuary where art breathed life into every corner. His collection was a reflection of his discerning taste and deep appreciation for creativity, featuring rare paintings, intricate sculptures, and artifacts from diverse cultures and historical periods. Each piece in his collection was carefully chosen, not just for its aesthetic value but for its ability to tell a story and evoke emotion.

Artists, collectors, and enthusiasts often gathered at his residence, drawn by his warmth and his ability to see beauty in the most unexpected places. Shri Khullar believed that art was more than just a visual experience--it was a bridge that connected people across time, culture, and geography. He often said, "Art is the soul of humanity, and preserving it is preserving our shared history."

