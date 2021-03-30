Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): RENEE Cosmetics, India's leading beauty brand, was titled India's Most Trusted Beauty Brand 2021 by CNBC TV-18, in the award ceremony of Most Trusted Brands of India held on 26th March.

With the aim to honour brands that have made a mark in the minds of the consumer and the country, The Most Trusted Brand of India ceremony brought some of the biggest brands and faces together onstage. The ceremony recognized the efforts that these brands have made to innovate, excel and evolve their businesses and industry, for the greater good of the nation. Founded by Aashka Goradia, RENEE Cosmetics stood tall amongst the stalwarts present in the evening.

Timelessly Inspired, Endlessly Enhanced - RENEE Cosmetics is an Indian beauty brand that celebrates the spirit of modern Indian women through products with colours, class and quality unparalleled. The brand creates a range of lipsticks, liners, highlighters, eyelashes, kajals and skincare, all aimed to provide women liberation, exploration and confidence in beauty. Envisioned by Aashka Goradia Goble in partnership with Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, the cruelty-free, vegan brand has kept innovation at the core of everything they do, bringing some of the never-seen-before products in the beauty market such as Fab 5-in-1 Lipsticks, Dual Chamber Day and Night Serum, 3D Eyelashes and more.

The recognition by CNBC TV-18 is yet another feather in the cap for this one-year-old brand that has earlier been recognized as a Power Brand by Femina and a leading Women Entrepreneur brand by Entrepreneur India. Commenting on the phenomenal growth and love showered on the brand, Founder Aashka Goradia Goble commented, "It's truly humbling to have received all the love for the hard work and vision we have for our brand! RENEE was created with a belief- to be able to provide Indian women a chance to play and enjoy with colours. To be able to have achieved that and reach the hearts of our community is the greatest victory. We cannot wait to bring a lot more innovative products and continue delivering only the best!"

The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from celebrity Vivek Oberoi and a gala dinner with the best of the best from the nation. Enjoy all the action at www.cnbctv18.com/ms/Most-trusted-brands-of-India.

RENEE Cosmetics, an Indian makeup brand for modern women is set to redefine beauty by empowering women to reinvent themselves and showcase their true persona. RENEE Cosmetics aims to change the makeup game of Indian women by introducing a professional range of high quality, cruelty-free, and versatile range of makeup for modern women whose glam does all the talking for her! The cruelty-free brand believes that expressing oneself through the art of cosmetics is ageless. The beauty brand focuses on surpassing the old definition of beauty art and expression.

For more information, please visit: www.reneecosmetics.in.

