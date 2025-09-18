PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: When a family member is suddenly admitted to the hospital in the middle of the night, everything is chaotic, doctors are rushing around, various forms need to be filled out, and then there are the medications. And at that time, when a hospital staff member asks you about the health insurance, and you realise that it has expired and you forgot to renew it, that's when you truly understand why it's so important to renew your health insurance on time.

Also Read | EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 5 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

This happens quite often. Most people buy health insurance, feel relieved, and then forget about it until the renewal date comes around. But renewal isn't just about paying the premium. So, you should follow these best practices when renewing your health insurance.

Why Renewal Can't Be Ignored

Also Read | 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: When is Azerbaijan GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

If your mediclaim policy lapses, you don't just lose coverage for a few days. You also lose no-claim bonuses, waiting period credits, and sometimes even end up paying higher premiums when you reapply. Basically, the insurer treats you like a brand-new customer. Imagine starting from scratch when you've already paid for years. This seems very painful, right?

So to avoid this, you can do some simple fixes like set reminders, mark the renewal date in your phone calendar. Some people even put sticky notes on their fridge and office desk. It sounds silly, but when money and health are at stake, reminders are your best friend.

Check If Your Coverage Still Makes Sense

Here's a question most people don't ask, Is my current health insurance coverage enough for today's costs?

Take an example. Two years ago, ₹5 lakh might have covered most treatments in a small city. Today, in metros, even a heart surgery can cross ₹7 to 10 lakh easily. If you're married now or have kids, the same plan might suddenly feel too small.

So, before you click renew, look at your family size, age, and health needs. Upgrading your coverage now will save you sleepless nights later.

Don't Just Renew Blindly - Compare Plans

A mistake many people make is loyalty to their insurer. But insurers update their products every year. What was "the best health insurance plan" three years ago might be average today. So, before renewing your mediclaim policy, spend an evening comparing and looking for these:

-Spend an evening comparing. Look for:

-Premiums vs benefits

-Cashless hospital network size

-Add-ons included or excluded

-Claim settlement ratio

When someone checked the medical insurance that he takes for his parents, he found that another insurer is offering almost double the coverage for just ₹1,200 more. That's like upgrading your phone plan, same price, but better features.

Add-ons That Can Actually Help

At renewal time, you can add riders. They sound boring, but they make a real difference. For example:

-Critical illness rider: Think of it as backup cash if something like cancer or heart disease strikes.

-Maternity cover: If you're planning a family, this saves huge costs.

-Hospital cash: Covers those random expenses during a stay that insurance doesn't usually touch.

These aren't must-haves for everyone, but at least check. Sometimes a small addition makes your best health insurance plans much more helpful.

Hospitals and Claims Matter More Than You Think

When people buy health insurance plans for family, they all focus on premiums. "Oh, this plan is cheaper!" But what happens when they actually need it?

If your favourite hospital isn't in the insurer's network, cashless treatment won't work. That means you'll pay first and claim later, and this will be stressful during emergencies. Also, check the claim settlement ratio. A fancy plan is useless if claims keep getting rejected.

Sometimes, insurance companies quietly remove hospitals from their network without notifying policyholders. So, always keep an eye on your policy updates and check for any changes.

Premium Payments and Hidden Savings

Most people just pay monthly and forget it. But during renewal, see if the annual payment gives a discount or not. Some insurers even let you lock your premium for 2 to 3 years. Handy if you hate sudden price hikes.

And also don't forget the tax angle. Under Section 80D, your health insurance premium cuts your taxable income. That's like the government giving you a pat on the back for protecting your health.

Be Careful with Auto-Renewal

Yes, auto-renewal feels easy. But it can also trap you in an old policy that no longer fits your needs. Terms change, premiums creep up, and exclusions are added quietly. If you're not checking, you're basically paying blind.

Think of it like auto-renewing a gym membership you never use. Pointless. Always read the renewal notice carefully. A 10-minute read can save years of regret.

Final Thoughts

Renewing your health insurance isn't just a chore. It's a yearly opportunity to review your protection, upgrade where needed, and make sure your family is financially safe. Don't let your mediclaim policy just roll over without thought. Compare health insurance plans, check hospitals, add riders if they fit your life, and make renewal a conscious choice.

Because at the end of the day, buying health insurance is about peace of mind. And peace of mind comes only when you know your plan will actually protect you when you need it most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)