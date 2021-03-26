New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Renowned photographer and content creator Vipul Jadhav is now venturing into the field of music videos. He knows the magic cameras can create and has now donned a director's cap as he recently shot his first-ever music video.

The artist says he can't wait to release the video as it is a very special song for him. Vipul's keen eye for detail was visible in the pictures that he clicked, which made him a much-recommended photographer in the Bollywood circles. Vipul clicked celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Reem Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, Malaika Arora, Warina Hussian, Avneet Kaur, and many others. He has also worked with many social media influencers and comedians.

Vipul has also shot for huge brands like BMW, Ajio, Skechers, Jaguar, Gucci and Dior to name a few. His photographs also appeared in Cosmopolitan. The social media star also comes highly recommended by two of his previous collaborations- with Aparshakti Khurana and Aashna Shroff. Khurana, whom Vipul shot for Femina Miss India 2020, has always admired Vipul's spontaneity and enthusiasm and has never hidden his love for Vipul's work.

Aashna, who worked with Vipul for a Nykaa shoot, praises his work ethics, saying she always enjoys working with him as he understands his subjects too well and always makes them look super amazing. She also appreciates Vipul's hard-working attitude and how he never gives up clicking until he gets the perfect shot.

As a photographer, he not only clicks stars and models, he also tells stories as he believes that a picture speaks a thousand words. His pictures have gone viral many times on social media, making him one of the most followed photographers on Instagram in India.

Vipul is also a keen lover of the sneaker culture and finds it a passion to read up about it and collect as different varieties of sneakers as possible. He is a passionate content creator and has garnered thousands of followers. From posting tidbits about his personal day to promoting his portfolio consisting of amazing photos, Vipul's Instagram is literally a reflection of what he loves to do - photography and content creation. His latest reel has been going viral on Instagram for the past few days and sees Vipul flaunting his envious collection of sneakers.

As a content creator or social media Influencer, Vipul Jadhav has collaborated with several people from time to time. A lot of his reels and videos with different creators have gone viral. Vipul says that Instagram has helped him connect with people who share similar interests like him and increased his confidence to keep doing on. While the sneakers reel is just one of his best works, Vipul teases that he has more such exciting videos coming up that will make his followers happy. As a photographer, Vipul Jadhav is continually opening up newer avenues for budding shutterbugs around the world.

