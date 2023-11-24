VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: The spiritual journey in India is an odyssey marked by profound introspection and a deepening connection with the spiritual tapestry woven into the very fabric of the country's existence. From the bustling streets of New Delhi to the serene landscapes of South India, Masetti seeks to immerse himself in the ancient philosophies that have shaped India's cultural identity. The exploration of cities like Madurai and Thanjavur reflects a quest to understand the rich heritage embedded in every corner of the nation. The pilgrimage culminates in Rishikesh, where he will reside with his guru in Swami Dayananda Ashram, rekindling the spiritual flame ignited during his earlier years in India. This journey is not merely a physical passage; it is a profound spiritual sojourn, a return to the roots that have profoundly influenced Masetti's perspective on life, and a reaffirmation of his commitment to spreading the wisdom of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita to the world.

Also Read | Bodybuilder Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Brazil: Doctor and Influencer Dead After Suffering Massive Bleed on His Liver.

Devoted to fostering greater collaboration between New Delhi and Brasilia, Acharya Masetti, also known for his humanitarian efforts, is dedicated to spreading Vedic wisdom in the West. His invaluable contribution to promoting Indian culture in Western countries was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' in 2020.

Expressing his deep connection with India, Acharya Jonas Masetti stated, "India holds a special place in my heart. Its culture, traditions, teachings, and rich history have profoundly influenced my perspective on life. My life's purpose is now to spread the same wisdom and enlighten the world through the teachings of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita."

Also Read | Exploring the Potential of the SNAP-8 Peptide.

The spiritual journey began with a visit to the Brazilian Embassy, where Acharya Masetti engaged in a conversation with the Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega about the growing popularity of Vedas in the West and the similarities between Indian and Brazilian culture. Subsequently, he met with Sonal Mansingh, a member of Rajya Sabha, for a lively discussion regarding the spiritual history of India.

Next on his itinerary is South India, where he will explore the rich heritage of cities such as Madurai and Thanjavur. The pilgrimage will culminate in Rishikesh, where he will reside with his guru, Swami Sakshatkrtananda, in Swami Dayananda Ashram. Additionally, meetings with Indian and Brazilian students at Parmarth Niketan Ashram are planned.

Masetti is also grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning him in 'Mann Ki Baat' in 2020. He said, ""We were not expecting to receive such honor." It was a recognition that we could never comprehend. Being foreigners, we lacked a sense of belonging that was fulfilled with PMs recognition in Mani Ki Bhat. We are now in a position to take the next steps to bring about Vedic culture in the west".

From the stock market to Vedic teachings, Acharya Masetti's life took a spiritual turn when he met Pujya Swami Dayananda Saraswati during his visit to India. Under his wings, he gained knowledge of Vedas in Arsha Vidya Gurukulam and earned the title of an Acharya. He spent an additional 4 years in Coimbatore learning Sanskrit.

Upon his return to Brazil, Acharya Masetti founded the Vishva Vidya Organization in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and began spreading the knowledge of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita in Brazil and other Western countries through various mediums. Currently, he has a following of more than 500k and an audience of more than 1 million people in total on various social media platforms, and he is in the process of building the first Gurukulam for Vedanta and Sanskrit in Brazil.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)