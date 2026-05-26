Business News | Repono Limited Posts Strong 29 Percent Growth as FY26 Income Hits Rs. 66 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Repono Limited (BSE- REPONO | 544463 | INE15WN01014), a 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider to India's oil and petrochemical sector, has announced its Un-audited financial results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 35.73 Cr, YoY growth of 22.08%- EBITDA of ₹ 5.67 Cr, YoY growth of 31.96%- EBITDA Margin of 15.87%, YoY growth of 119 Bps- Net Profit of ₹ 3.53 Cr, YoY growth of 42.90%- Net Profit Margin of 9.88%, YoY growth of 144 Bps- EPS of ₹ 3.21, YoY decline of 2.73%FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹ 66.45 Cr, YoY growth of 28.80%- EBITDA of ₹ 11.15 Cr, YoY growth of 29.49%- EBITDA Margin of 16.78%, YoY growth of 9 Bps- Net Profit of ₹ 6.58 Cr, YoY growth of 29.03%- Net Profit Margin of 9.90%, YoY growth of 2 Bps- EPS of ₹ 7.06, YoY growth of 3.82%Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director Repono Limited said:"FY26 marked a year of steady operational progress and strategic expansion for Repono Limited. Increasing demand for specialized warehousing, liquid terminal infrastructure, and integrated supply chain consulting across the oil and petrochemical sector continues to create significant long- term opportunities for the industry. During the year, we strengthened our business platform through strategic initiatives including subsidiary incorporation and joint venture expansion, which will support our growing presence across warehousing, logistics, and terminal operations. Supported by healthy business momentum and improving operational scale, we remain focused on strengthening execution capabilities, expanding service offerings, and building a scalable platform to drive sustainable long-term growth"

Recent Key Business Highlights

Incorporation of Step-Down Subsidiary

- Repono Mathura Terminals Private Limited- Strengthens presence in warehousing segmentJoint Venture Formation

- JV formation in Saudi Arabia - Golden Wing Trading Company; Repono to hold 51% stake - Expands into petrochemical warehousing, liquid terminal and container handling servicesAbout Repono Limited

Repono Limited (The Company, Repono) is a specialized service provider offering 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India's oil and petrochemical sector. Its services span consultancy, engineering, operations and maintenance (O&M), and value-added services, catering to top public and private sector enterprises.

Repono is a trusted O&M partner in the oil value chain, managing storage assets from crude oil and refined fuels to ethanol, petrochemical warehouses, specialty chemical terminals, and Lube oil plants. Repono has entered in the international market by establish a Joint Venture company in Saudi Arabia.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Total Income of ₹66.45 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 11.15 Cr & PAT of ₹ 6.58 Cr.

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