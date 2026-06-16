Business News | Repono Limited Signs Landmark 20-Year, Multi-Crore Agreement with Reliance Industries Limited for Greenfield Petroleum Oil Terminal

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Repono Limited (BSE- REPONO | 544463 | INE15WN01014), a leading Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and 3PL company in the petroleum and petrochemical sector, today announced the signing of a landmark, long-term agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for a greenfield petrol, diesel and ethanol storage terminal in western Uttar Pradesh.

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The 20-year contract is a multi-crore engagement under which Repono will undertake the complete lifecycle of a large-scale, greenfield, rail-fed Petroleum Oil (POL) terminal in western Uttar Pradesh (UP). Reflecting a comprehensive end-to-end scope, Repono will handle the entire Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase and subsequently assume complete responsibility for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the asset.

The project will be executed and delivered through Repono's dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Repono Mathura Terminal Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the company.

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Strategic Project Highlights & Comprehensive Scope- End-to-End Asset Lifecycle Management: Repono's complete scope of work bridges the gap between infrastructure creation and long-term operational excellence: - EPC Phase: Delivering total turnkey execution, including advanced civil, mechanical, piping, instrumentation, and electrical engineering, procurement of premium-grade industrial assets, and robust construction to meet world-class safety and environmental standards.- O&M Phase: Managing the long-term, daily terminal operations, automated receipt management, quality control, maintenance, and seamless product dispatch over the 20-year tenure and beyond. - Advanced Fuel Infrastructure: The proposed facility will be structured as a modern, rail-fed terminal engineered for the automated bulk receipt, storage, and handling of Motor Spirit (MS/Petrol), High-Speed Diesel (HSD), and Ethanol.- Open-Access Multi-User System: Designed to optimize logistics and regional energy security, the proposed terminal will operate as a multi-user facility catering to RIL while actively providing midstream capacity to other private and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).- Downstream Supply Hub: Once commissioned, the terminal will serve as a critical infrastructure node, directly feeding the rapidly expanding automotive sector and localized industrial zones across Western UP.- Timeline: Construction and development under the EPC phase will commence immediately, with the highly specialized greenfield asset scheduled to transition into full commercial operations within 36 months.Strengthening India's Energy Supply NetworkThis landmark contract underscores Repono's technical capabilities in delivering high-stakes energy infrastructure from the ground up. By combining heavy-engineering EPC capability with institutionalized O&M expertise, Repono continues to solidify its footprint as an indispensable partner in strengthening India's midstream energy supply chain.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sankalp Bhattacherjee, Chairman Repono Limited said: "Securing a 20-year, multi-crore contract with an industry leader like Reliance Industries is a watershed moment for Repono. This mandate leverages our deep technical O&M expertise in the petroleum and petrochemical segments. By developing a sustainable, multi-user rail terminal through our Mathura SPV, we are bringing a faster, more economical, and eco-friendly energy supply chain to the doorstep of Uttar Pradesh's automotive and industrial sectors"About Repono Limited

Repono Limited (The Company, Repono) is a specialized service provider offering 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India's oil and petrochemical sector. Its services span consultancy, engineering, operations and maintenance (O&M), and value-added services, catering to top public and private sector enterprises.

Repono is a trusted O&M partner in the oil value chain, managing storage assets from crude oil and refined fuels to ethanol, petrochemical warehouses, specialty chemical terminals, and Lube oil plants. Repono has entered in the international market by establish a Joint Venture company in Saudi Arabia.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Total Income of ₹66.45 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 11.15 Cr & PAT of ₹ 6.58 Cr.

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