VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: India's online reputation management industry has, for years, operated on a single flawed premise: that the best response to damaging content is to bury it. Publish enough positive articles, the logic goes, and the harmful result disappears from the first page of Google. It is a model that has served agencies well -- generating recurring monthly fees for work that rarely delivers permanent results. RepuLex was built to make that model obsolete.

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Removing Defamatory Content Permanently Rather Than Suppressing It Temporarily

With 2,400+ links permanently removed, a 97% case success rate, and average resolution in seven days, RepuLex is redefining online reputation management in India for professionals, businesses, and public figures.

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Available at www.repulex.com, RepuLex is India's only legal-first ORM company. It does not suppress damaging content. It removes it -- permanently, legally, and with full documentation -- using the IT Act 2000, defamation law under IPC 499 and 500, and court order enforcement. The firm has now completed over 2,400 permanent link removals across India, maintaining a 97% case success rate with an average resolution time of seven days.

The Fundamental Difference: Removal, Not Suppression

The distinction RepuLex draws is not cosmetic. Conventional online reputation management agencies create positive content -- press releases, blog articles, social media profiles -- designed to push a damaging search result from page one to page two of Google. The approach requires continuous effort, ongoing fees, and delivers no guarantee. When the content production stops, the harmful result returns. The client pays indefinitely for a problem that is never actually solved.

RepuLex operates on an entirely different model. When a client brings a damaging URL -- a false news article, a defamatory review, a fabricated allegation, a morphed image -- RepuLex's legal team assesses grounds for removal under Indian law, issues a formal legal notice to the platform under IT Act Section 79 and the Intermediary Guidelines 2021, and pursues the matter to confirmed removal and Google de-indexing. The fee is fixed. The work is done once. The content is gone.

"Every other ORM agency suppresses. Temporarily. We remove. Permanently. No monthly retainer, no ongoing content creation, no result that quietly returns six months later. Our client

pay once for a permanent outcome. That is the only model that is honest about what reputation management should deliver." -- RepuLex Spokesperson

Legal ORM Infrastructure That No Conventional Firm Can Match

RepuLex's legal-first approach is backed by a network of over 1,000 legal counsels operating pan-India. Under the Intermediary Guidelines 2021, platforms in India are legally obligated to act on valid notices within 36 hours. RepuLex structures every legal notice to enforce that deadline -- creating compliance obligations that content platforms cannot ignore.

The firm covers fourteen removal categories including Google link removal, news article removal, defamation content removal, social media content removal, IT Act takedown, Glassdoor review removal, JustDial review removal, Google reviews removal, and emergency ORM with resolution in seven days. Every case is delivered with written confirmation of removal, verified Google de-indexing, and complete legal documentation.

India's Best ORM Company Across Thirteen Sectors

RepuLex serves thirteen industry sectors because damaging content affects each profession differently. Doctors face false medical negligence claims. Lawyers face fabricated misconduct allegations. Founders face defamatory content during fundraising. Real estate developers face false RERA complaints. Banks and NBFCs face viral fraud allegations. Celebrities face deepfakes and morphed images. Each sector demands a different legal strategy -- and RepuLex delivers one.

The process is transparent. A free consultation is delivered within four hours. A dedicated legal team and confidentiality agreement follow on day one. Formal notices are issued by day two. Removal is confirmed with full documentation upon resolution. Fixed fee. No retainer. Done once.

Consult India's Best Online Reputation Management Company

RepuLex offers a free, confidential legal consultation to any individual or organisation dealing with defamatory content, false news articles, negative Google links, fake reviews, or any harmful online content. Visit www.repulex.com to begin.

About RepuLex

RepuLex is India's only legal-first online reputation management company, specialising in permanent removal of defamatory content, false news articles, damaging Google links, and harmful online material using IT Act 2000, IPC 499/500 defamation law, and court orders. With 2,400+ links permanently removed, a 97% success rate, and 1,000+ legal counsels pan-India, RepuLex is rated India's best ORM company. RepuLex does not suppress. It removes. Visit www.repulex.com.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)