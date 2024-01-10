ATK

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 10: RepUp, a SaaS company in the CX analytics space, has unveiled Centra 360 - a native AI module that's set to redefine how we understand customer behavior in micro markets.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24: 'It Happens to Every Cricketer' Says Amol Muzumdar on Harmanpreet Kaur's Slump in Form.

In tune with industry trends and recognizing the growing need for advanced Centra 360 is a SaaS solution that's set to redefine how we understand consumer behavioral patterns.CX insights, which helps businesses with a complete 360-degree view of customer interactions.

This solution empowers businesses with the ability to make strategic decisions, offering a deep understanding of micro market dynamics and facilitating meaningful connections with their target audience through social contents, direct responses and other third party footfall data.

Also Read | 'Will Work on Certain Areas and Come Back Stronger' Says Harmanpreet Kaur After India Lose T20I Series to Australia.

Centra 360 stands out for its seamless integration of data, effortlessly bringing together data from Digital Impressions, Customer Feedbacks and Business Insights. This user-friendly approach ensures businesses have access to a unified, real-time picture of customer behavior, making data interpretation a breeze and supporting timely, well-informed decisions.

Centra 360 is not just about numbers; it's about understanding people's experience and expectations from brands in a particular micro market. The solution boasts intuitive and customizable dashboards, providing businesses with tailored analyses to meet their unique needs along with deeper competition analytics. Solution offers consumer movement patterns, identifies trends, and keeps an eye on competitors' market share.

At its core, Centra 360 encourages collaboration and insights-sharing. By fostering partnerships between businesses and expert analysts, it helps answer critical questions about market share, customer retention, and growth opportunities. The self-serve aspect empowers users with customizable dashboards and research tools, allowing independent navigation and uncovering of valuable insights.

Beyond being a tool, Centra 360 reflects RepUp's commitment to delivering full suite CX solutions for businesses looking to connect with their customers on a deeper level. With an unwavering focus on data-driven decisions, Centra 360 emerges as a trusted ally in navigating the complexities of today's business landscape.

"Decoding customer behavior should be effortless. That's why Centra 360 was created--a tool that speaks your language, offering a clear 360-degree view of your customers' world. It's seamless, intuitive, and easy, providing customer insights through collaborative dashboards." - Said Pranjal Prashar, Co-Founder, Repup.

RepUp, with a seven-year track record in the market, has consistently provided CX-Analytics solutions to brands. The recent collaboration with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) signifies our commitment to excellence in service delivery. This partnership aims to maximize the potential of our solutions by building at top of Google's APIs, utilizing the advanced infrastructure.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Email: contact@repup.co

Company: Repup.co

Contact: +91-9205284001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)