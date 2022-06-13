Residents in Ahmedabad are receiving primary healthcare in their homes through the 'DoctorBulao' initiative

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI/PNN): Thousands of people in Ahmedabad have been receiving primary healthcare in their homes. Thanks to Dr Madhur Thawani for launching the unique initiative called 'Doctor Bulao' that provides primary medical treatment, advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and long-term care for senior citizens in their homes.

Dr Madhur Thawani, who has over one-and-a-half-decade-long experience in the clinical field, launched the 'DoctorBulao initiative with the view to provide complete physiotherapy and primary medical care services to senior citizens, kids, and individuals in their homes in 2015.

DoctorBulao has a specialized team of doctors and physiotherapists dedicated to the long-term health of chronic conditions like Arthritis, Hypertension, Diabetes, Aging-Related issues, Malnourishment, Deficiencies & Neurological conditions in babies to seniors.

"DoctorBulao provides the best primary health care and physiotherapy services at clinics, homes, hospitals, offices, or onsite," said Dr Madhur Thawani, founder of DoctorBulao. Our objective is to ensure that everyone has easy access to primary healthcare services whenever they need them." "We collaborate with local "elder care facilities and older person commissions" to keep them safe from falls. We assist adults in remotely caring for their ageing parents. We've started working on reducing malnutrition among mothers and children right now."

Dr Thawani has extensive knowledge and a unique treatment approach acquired through his international exposure in the US and also his ongoing proactive involvement with various medical centres in Ahmedabad. He also regularly attends numerous CMEs and conducts lectures on physical therapy management of medical conditions.

Dr Madhur is helped by his wife Neelam Thawani, a gold medalist in physiotherapy from Manipal University.

"Deficiencies, Hypertension and Diabetes can be prevented or delayed if primary care is given properly. Long-term preventive care is better than short-term hospital visits. Eat locally grown vegetables, and fruits to stay healthy" said Dr Neelam.

