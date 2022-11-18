New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ResMed, a global leader in digital health, connected sleep and respiratory care is reinforcing its commitment to India by strengthening its leadership with the appointment of Sandeep Gulati as General Manager, South Asia. In his new role, Sandeep will be responsible for further growth in India market and ensuring that there is increased awareness about sleep and respiratory disorders.

A seasoned and dynamic professional, Sandeep brings a rich twenty-three-year long experience of leading Sales and Marketing organizations in the pharmaceuticals and medical device industry. Sandeep has been a part of ResMed since 2020 and will now be leading from the front. In his two years at ResMed as Sales Head - India & South Asia, his long-term vision and strategy led ResMed to achieve strong business results in a short span of time. Sandeep has previously worked in various assignments in Sales & Marketing in Novartis & Baxter for a major part of his career.

Congratulating Sandeep on his new appointment, Carlos Montiel, Vice-President, LATAM & South Asia said, "I welcome Sandeep to his new role. He has very quickly established himself as a strong leader with an impeccable business acumen. His analytical approach and consequent strategic thinking has helped achieve great results such as increased reach in marketplace, improved product-mix for connected care offerings and alternate opportunities for business growth. He is an innovative, collaborative, and dedicated industry leader who always puts the needs of consumers and fellow ResMedians first along with being an incredible human being. I wish him success with his new responsibilities."

Expressing gratitude on his appointment, Sandeep said, "I am delighted and humbled to be given this responsibility to steer the organization to fulfil its mission of delivering life-changing, digitally connected health solutions to patients with respiratory issues. India remains a highly undiagnosed market with 29 million individuals affected by obstructive sleep apnea and all my efforts will continue to be aligned with ResMed's endeavour to offer out-of-hospital solutions so that more people can be treated. We will remain dedicated to delivering more personalized care, measurable results, and improved health outcomes."

ResMed will continue leveraging telecommunication, telehealth, and digital therapies to help patients sleep better, breathe better, and live better.

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnoea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

