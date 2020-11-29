New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The retail inflation for industrial workers rose marginally to 5.91 per cent in October from 5.62 per cent in September this year because of higher prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-year (retail) inflation based on all-items stood at 5.91 per cent for October, 2020 as compared to 5.62 per cent for the previous month and 7.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," said Ministry of Labour and Employment in a release on Saturday.

The Ministry has stated that food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent in October against 7.51 percent of the previous month (September 2020) and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month (October 2019) a year ago.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for October 2020 has increased by 1.4 points and stood at 119.5.

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by (+) 1.19 per cent between September and October 2020 compared to (+) 0.93 per cent increase between corresponding months of the last year.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the food & beverages group contributing (+) 1.29 percentage points to the total change.

"At item level, Arhar Dal, Poultry (Chicken), Eggs (Hen), Goat Meat, Mustard Oil, Sunflower Oil, Brinjal, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies Green, Gourd, Lady Finger, Onion, Peas, Potato, Electricity Domestic, Doctor's Fee, Bus Fare, etc. are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by Wheat, Fish Fresh, Tomato, Apple, putting downward pressure on the index," the Ministry stated.

At centre level, Doom-Dooma Tinsukia, Patna and Ramgarh recorded the maximum increase of 4 points each. Among others, 3 points increase was observed in 9 centres, 2 points in 24 centres and 1 point in 33 centres. Rest of 19 centres' indices remained stationary. (ANI)

