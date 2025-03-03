New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The PM Gati Shakti Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam is extraordinary and is an example of India's brilliance and its cutting-edge technology combined in a way that celebrates the tradition of the country, Justice Michael Wilson, former Supreme Court Judge of Hawaii, United States of America said after visiting the high-tech Centre on Monday.

Professor Vesselin Popovski of Soka University, Japan, who also visited the centre, called the experience absolutely spectacular and added that it captures the beauty, diversity and creativity of the Indian government.

Retired Justice Wilson expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him and his colleague Professor Vesselin Popovski to observe the cutting-edge approach to one of the international problems - transportation.

He also remarked that the Experiential Centre provides hope to the world because it reflects immense dedication to the local heritage, artistry and shows at the same time that India understands sustainability.

They spent about 40 minutes at the PM Gati Shakti and ODOP Experience Centre at Bharat Mandapam.

"I have seen a lot (in India). But this experience truly captures the beauty, diversity, and creativity of the Indian people. It's impressive to see how India is evolving," Popovski told ANI.

"We realized that India is truly a future global power," the professor from the Japanese varsity said.

Michael Wilson, a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, USA, echoed similar sentiments after visiting the experience centre at Bharat Mandapam.

Judge Michael Wilson described the PM Gati Shakti and ODOP Experience Centre as "a testament to India's brilliance and cutting-edge technology, seamlessly blending with its rich traditions. This initiative not only celebrates India's heritage but also offers hope for the world."

Reflecting on his home state, he said, "In Hawaii, we face environmental and transportation challenges. Observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision here gives people hope for the future. This project demonstrates India's dedication to preserving its cultural legacy while simultaneously adopting innovative, sustainable technologies. It showcases how India is integrating global best practices, speed, and domestic innovation to create a model for the world. This approach attracts international investment and collaboration."

Wilson further stated, "I am eager to bring our governor to witness this incredible transformation. It is a privilege that the Prime Minister allowed me and my colleague to experience this extraordinary, forward-thinking initiative, which addresses one of the most critical global challenges--transportation."

He concluded by praising India's entrepreneurial spirit, saying, "This experience centre exemplifies how India has harnessed its vast talent pool and combined it with an efficient transportation system. It is a shining example of India's ability to lead.

The dignitaries were given a tour of the PM Gati Shakti Experiential Centre in Bharat Mandapam by Ramesh Verma, Deputy Secretary, Logistics Division, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Gati Shakti Experiential Centre is a state-of-the-art audio-visual museum for PM Gati Shakti and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and has been developed at the ITPO Complex in New Delhi. Using cutting-edge technologies like a 270-degree screen and holographic displays, the centre will raise awareness about various initiatives on logistic and transportation showcasing their success.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, and UDAN.

This digital platform is designed to bring various Ministries, including Railways and Roadways, to ensure integrated planning and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects. The initiative aims to provide seamless and efficient connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services across various modes of transport, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing travel time. (ANI)

