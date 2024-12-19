SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: To mark their 15th Foundation Year, Reverie Language Technologies, leaders in AI first language technologies announces the launch of their RevUp platform. The platform aims to democratize Reverie's Voice APIs like Speech to Text, Text to Text and Speech to Speech technologies to serve the arena of new tech professionals , be it developers, product leads, OEMs or app builders.

At the back of Reverie's voice engines lie years of data and domain training for 12 Indian languages including Indian English. Reverie's APIs are already delivering population scale use cases with their largest customer clocking over 20 lakh STT calls on a daily basis. Multilingual Voice Interface is a fast emerging trend and Reverie's voice capabilities are poised to support use cases across industries like BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, and E-commerce.

Proven Use Cases through Reverie's APIs

By integrating multilingual voice search capabilities Ecommerce stores can simplify and accelerate the customer journey from searching for a product to easy cart fills. Viewers can quickly search for a series or movie of choice on an OTT platform using short voice commands rather than going through a long list of recommendations.

The BFSI sector can expedite loans processing and provide 24/7 customer support by harnessing the power of Reverie's multilingual voice based GenAI bots that are powered by deep learning algorithms, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and natural language processing enabling them to handle both routine and complex queries. Reverie's recent win at the Sahamati (account aggregator) hackathon showcased their voice bot capabilities to take consent for sharing financial data with lending BFSI companies. The Sahamati use case demonstrated how BFSIs can bring in personalization and bolster customer trust by integrating voice capabilities in their processes.

The Healthcare sector can utilise speech-to-text capabilities to transcript audio and video calls and analyse information for both medical practitioners and patients. This is particularly relevant in the Indian context where people interact on calls in various native languages. Reverie's Speech-to-text API can transcript doctor consultations from one language to another and generate a summary of the conversation with important details like symptoms, medication, and future line of treatment enabling automatic generation of prescription with all relevant details after an online consultation saving considerable time.

Vivekananda Pani, Co-founder Reverie Language Technologies said "The Indian market comes with its unique challenges. With smartphones and internet penetration many native language speaking Indians are now accessing information on the internet using voice commands in native Indian languages. There is a pressing need for businesses to digitally transform their channels to cater to non-English speaking Indians. We're thrilled to launch RevUp - a self-serve Voice API platform which gives easy access to Reverie's ready to use APIs and empowers developers with an API playground to explore multiple APIs based on specific use cases. RevUp will be a game-changer in the way language technologies are implemented and utilised. It will take us closer to our mission of impacting 500+ million Indians daily and be the language technology platform of choice."

The key features that make RevUp a great experience for developers and product leads:

* Free credits to test the platform's various APIs

* Dedicated API Playground where users can test all APIs (STT, TTS, NMT, NLP)

* SDKs, ready API keys and code examples to integrate the APIs in no time

* End-to-end API support for 12+ Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Odia, and Assamese to name a few

* Speech-to-Text and Text-to-Speech APIs for high-accuracy transcription and natural-sounding voice synthesis for Indian languages, enabling localised voice interactions

* Extensive library of FAQs and troubleshooting guides enabling users to solve common issues quickly and independently

Multilingual platforms built using RevUp will be capable of identifying intent, entity, negative and positive sentiment, inappropriate or harmful content, and automatically detect and redact sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from text.

Developers can get first-hand experience of RevUp (https://revup.reverieinc.com) by setting up an account for free with generous credits on sign-up. They can track usage and progress with our smart dashboard and get access to our detailed documentation and integration guides.

