Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI/ThePRTree): By all means, 2020 was not a favourable year for many. The pandemic claimed not only human lives but also companies and jobs across the world.

Several companies either closed down or reported negative growth.

But The TRIM Media Pvt. Ltd.'s content development portal The Real Voice of India (REVOI.IN) stood out as a rare start-up. It not only continued to be profitable for the second year in a row but also firmed up plans for an exponential growth in 2021. It did not shrink its team but expanded.

Their ambitious resolutions are: (1) Launching content in Hindi language; (2) Starting audio-visual content generation; (3) To increase number of unique users of REVOI from 2 Lakh in December 2020 to 500,000-plus by March 2021.

For their efforts, TRIM Media Pvt. Ltd was awarded the "Best Performing Digital Content Start Up Award" under the ET Industry Leaders-MSME West 2020 category from The Economic Times.

REVOI.IN, launched in January 2019 by TRIM Media Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad, is a knowledge portal that provides unique content with a nationalist angle. It is an innovative news and content portal aiming to disseminate factual news and content about India and overseas. We strive to publish authenticated, unbiased and impartial news and content.

The company is also registered as an MSME and is recognised as a start-up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Recently, the company acquired a registered trademark for REVOI - REAL VOICE OF INDIA (IPR).

In 2020, the company constituted an Advisory Board comprising eminent personalities from the fields of education, media and advertising, corporate world and social service.

Greater India

The platform, www.revoi.in, plans to emerge as a knowledge portal for what historians call "Greater India"--i.e. the countries in South and South-East Asia which have historically shared Indian culture and civilization. In particular, REVOI.IN plans to focus on member-nations of the two important regional groups, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The idea is to make REVOI.IN the preferred portal in all these nations. We will use the REVOI.IN platform to create knowledge groups for an integrated development and growth of India as well as its neighborhood.

