VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: A nationwide movement is gaining traction against the widespread issue of private school book corruption, which has placed a heavy financial burden on millions of parents across India. This malpractice, causing an estimated Rs55,000 crore in annual losses, forces families to purchase overpriced textbooks and unnecessary supplementary materials, leaving them with no alternative options.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

At the center of this revolution is the "Fixed Rate Fixed Weight System", a proposed solution that aims to standardize book prices and weight, ensuring that parents are no longer compelled to buy costly and excessive educational materials. If implemented, this system will prevent private schools from manipulating book procurement, providing parents with much-needed relief and making education more accessible for students across all economic backgrounds.

A Growing Movement for Change

Also Read | Wordle Answer Today: How To Solve March 4 Wordle? Easy Clues, Tips, Hints To Ace the Word Puzzle Game.

Parents, educators, and social organizations across India are rallying behind this cause, demanding greater transparency and fairness in school book pricing. The movement is gaining momentum as more voices join in to expose how the current system favors commercial interests over students' educational needs. Many parents have expressed frustration over the unnecessary expenses forced upon them, making this a pressing issue that affects families nationwide.

Dr. Jasmit Sahni: Leading the Change

This transformative movement is being spearheaded by Dr. Jasmit Sahni, director of Doon International School, an educationist and researcher widely known as "The Book Man of India". He has extensively studied the impact of private school book corruption and compiled his findings into his latest book, Private School Book Corruption, which highlights the depth of the issue and provides clear solutions for reform.

With years of experience in the education sector, Dr. Sahni has been a vocal advocate for fair practices in school book distribution. His contributions have been widely recognized, earning him prestigious honors such as the Sahitya Ratna Samman, Atal Ratna Samman, Capital Foundation National Award, and Ruhelkhand Ratna Samman. His extensive research and writings continue to shed light on pressing issues in the education system.

A Call to Action

As the movement gains momentum, there is growing support for the Fixed Rate Fixed Weight System to be implemented across India. Parents and educators are coming together to demand change, emphasizing the need for a fair and accessible education system that does not exploit families for profit.

With awareness spreading, this revolution is set to drive meaningful reforms in the education sector, ensuring that students receive quality learning materials at fair and reasonable prices. The fight against private school book corruption is no longer a silent struggle--it is now a national movement demanding action and accountability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)