New Delhi [India], December 13: Nutrachoco, India's first artisanal candyceutical brand, is making waves in the wellness industry with its new range of chocolates designed specifically for women, Gen Z, and couples. The launch of Intimelt and Cyclecocoa offers an innovative combination of indulgence and self-care, supporting intimate wellness and menstrual health in a luxurious way. Aimed at modern women who seek self-care, Gen Z consumers who prioritize health, and couples looking to enhance intimacy, these chocolates are set to become an essential part of their routine.

Drawing inspiration from its previous successful pharmaceutical venture, Hygwell, Nutrachoco now turns its focus to the needs of women, Gen Z, and couples, offering chocolates that combine high-quality nutrition with the joy of indulgence. Designed to make wellness accessible and enjoyable, these products support a balanced lifestyle while offering a delicious treat.

With Intimelt, an aphrodisiac chocolate designed for couples, and Cyclecocoa, a menstrual relief chocolate, Nutrachoco is redefining the wellness space. These chocolates represent a fresh approach to health, offering solutions that are both luxurious and effective, making them perfect for women, Gen Z, and couples who embrace self-care in a fun, indulgent form.

"After the tremendous success of Hygwell, we wanted to create products that resonate with modern women, Gen Z, and couples who seek innovation and luxury in their wellness journey. Nutrachoco combines all these elements into chocolates that are both beneficial and indulgent," says Vajrala Amith Babu, Co-Founder of Nutrachoco. "With Intimelt for couples and Cyclecocoa for menstrual relief, we're empowering our consumers to take charge of their health in a fun and accessible way," adds Nasina Nancharaiah Gowd, Co-Founder.

Founded by Vajrala Amith Babu and Nasina Nancharaiah Gowd, Nutrachoco builds on the success of Hygwell, a pharmaceutical brand that revolutionized wellness. Now, Nutrachoco brings the same commitment to quality and self-care to the world of indulgent chocolates, created with women, Gen Z, and couples in mind.

With a strong focus on wellness and innovation, Nutrachoco is breaking barriers by offering chocolates that cater to diverse consumer needs. Intimelt for couples and Cyclecocoa for menstrual health are just the beginning of the brand's journey to bring health-driven indulgence to the masses. As the brand grows, Nutrachoco is working with wellness experts and partners to continue offering cutting-edge products that support balanced living.

Nutrachoco invites investors, stakeholders, and wellness advocates to join in this exciting venture. Together, we can redefine wellness for women, Gen Z, and couples, offering products that combine health benefits with luxury. Be part of the movement with Nutrachoco--a brand committed to transforming self-care for all, one chocolate at a time.

- Website - https://nutrachoco.com/ - Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nutrachoco/

