RHAD, a Dog Digital Partner, Expands into the Indian Market with a Focus on Creative Storytelling and AR

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: RHAD, a leading creative and technology agency and partner of Dog Digital, today announced its expansion into the Indian market. The Singapore and Indonesia-based agency will leverage its expertise in creative storytelling and augmented reality (AR) to empower brands in India.

"We are thrilled to bring RHAD's unique blend of creativity and technology to the dynamic Indian market," said Hrishit Trivedi, Chief Storyteller, India, at RHAD India. "India is a hub for innovation, and we see immense potential for AR and creative storytelling to help brands connect with audiences in a more meaningful way."

Kutbuddin Patanwala, Business Lead, India, at RHAD, added, "I am excited about our future plans to drive growth by enhancing revenue for our clients through our advanced AR/VR digital solutions. We aim to expand our presence, diversify our services, and form strategic partnerships, ensuring we meet our clients' evolving needs and achieve sustainable success in India."

RHAD will focus on offering a wide range of services to clients in India, including:

* Creative Strategy and Development: The agency will help brands develop creative concepts and campaigns that capture attention and drive results.

* Content Marketing: RHAD.Agency will create engaging content that educates, entertains, and inspires audiences.

* AR Development: The agency will leverage its expertise in AR to create innovative experiences that allow consumers to interact with brands in new ways.About RHAD

RHAD, a Singapore-based creative and technology agency, in partnership with Dog Digital (UK) helps businesses accelerate their digital journey and helps brands connect with audiences in a meaningful way. The agency offers a wide range of services, including creative strategy, content marketing, and AR development.

