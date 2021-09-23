New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Increased urbanisation, combined with a mobile workforce and globalisation, has resulted in high demand for commercial premises, as well as public and semi-urban lodging.

By 2030, India's real estate market is anticipated to be worth $1 trillion. Progressive changes in regulations have eliminated opacity, reduced inadequacies in redressal mechanisms, and streamlined financial indiscipline. The upcoming trends in real estate are going to be characterised by timely delivery of projects, accountability, and transparency, streamlined developer practices, investment in research, financial discipline, and investment in upgrading systems and training.

BBA with RICS School of Built Environment

RICS SBE's BBA course is designed to provide students with a strong knowledge base and technical skills to prepare them for jobs in real estate and infrastructure-related industries. The curriculum includes a well-balanced blend of technical and managerial skills that are essential to succeed in the Indian real estate market. The course covers the following areas:

Business Development

Real Estate Development

Real Estate Marketing

Real Estate Valuation and Finance

Corporate Real Estate & Facilities Management

The curriculum helps students develop crucial skills relevant to the industry:

Be able to use real estate economic concepts, land and property laws, environmental laws, planning, construction technology, valuation methodologies, property development process, property management, investment and finance linked to real estate asset classes.

Develop the ability to apply accounting, corporate law, marketing, and financial principles to real estate activity.

Inspection, land, and property measuring, development feasibility analysis, valuation, property portfolio management, and market analysis are all skills that are required.

Why choose RICS SBE to pursue a BBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure

RICS SBE prepares the students to be future-ready for the industry. The BBA degree puts students ahead of their peers in their quest to seek entry-level managerial opportunities. The course helps the students to:

Develop managerial skills early and build their own network

Get exposure to the industry

Experience a progressive and stimulating campus life

Be a part of an international students exchange programme

Choose between working or perusing an MBA

The Indian Real estate sector is estimated to contribute 13% to the country's GDP by 2025. Other sectors like retail and hospitality are also growing significantly and adding to the demand for commercial real estate.

Once students complete their BBA with RICS SBE, they won't just have technical knowledge, but they will also gain managerial skills and business knowledge. This will help streamline their path to becoming an entrepreneur. The program shapes knowledgeable real estate professionals who can work on the fundamental aspects of real estate and urban infrastructure including Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land and Entrepreneurship aspects.

Roles after BBA in REUI

Sales and marketing

This will include presenting land to a select audience and helping them in their buying decision. This would also include pitching to potential buyers and ensuring they are apprised of the USPs of the property to make it easier for them to decide.

Developer

This involves the purchase of raw land, re-zoning, construction, and renovation of the property. It could also include the selling and renting of the completed property. They can earn a profit by simply enhancing the features of the land and adding value-added service offerings.

Business Management and Strategy

BBA graduates can be part of the strategy team or think tank of a company that calls the shots on its expansion to new locations. Such decisions impact the lives of many employees and customers.

Property Manager/Inspector

This will involve overseeing large-scale properties like malls, entertainment parks, hospitals, residential & office complexes. They will be required to ensure that the property and its offerings function smoothly and seamlessly while being responsible for a team of people.

They will be solely responsible for evaluating the structural integrity of a building along with other aspects that could determine its value.

Leasing Agent

Their primary role would be to connect people looking to rent properties to suitable properties for them. You will help facilitate the leasing or renting of property between an owner of the property and those looking to lease it.

Investment Baker and Lender

They can work with banks & financial institutions as credit heads, in business development, valuation, sales, foreclosure specialist, loan underwriter, mortgage specialist and technical feasibility roles.

Analyst & Appraiser

Evaluate properties, determine their value and do a financial analysis to derive the market worth of a property.

Research and Consulting

These professionals help in turning visions into reality. Their main responsibility is to determine the best location for a new structure, the kind of construction that should be undertaken there, and the amount of funding needed.

Legal Department

As the name suggests, they would specialise in property law and all that it encompasses.

Government Projects

As the demand for skilled, trained professionals in the infrastructure industry increases, there will be more people required to work on the incredibly large-scale government projects in the pipeline.

Entrepreneurship

If BBA graduates are adventurous and have sound knowledge of the real estate market, they can start their own venture. They can be their own boss and work in any area within the real estate & urban infrastructure sector.

The RICS SBE's BBA in REUI is the right stepping-stone for those looking to build a great career in the built environment sector.

