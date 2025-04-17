RideAsia 2025 to Showcase the Future of Electric Mobility in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: India's transition to clean and sustainable transportation is taking center stage at RideAsia 2025, scheduled from 18th to 20th April 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. With a sharp focus on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry, this event is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive EV showcase in the country.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Backed by various national-level EV associations, RideAsia's EV segment will bring together industry pioneers, policy makers, innovators, and international players under one roof.

Key Attractions Electric two-wheelers, E Rickshaw, and passenger vehicles from top Indian and international manufacturers, EV components and technologies: motors, controllers, BMS, sensors, and drive systems, Latest charging infrastructure solutions including fast chargers, swapping stations, and solar-integrated units, Focused pavilions for battery technologies: lithium-ion, solid-state, and emerging alternatives Over 10 international brands unveiling new technology and mobility solutions

Also Read | CRPF 86th Raising Day 2025: CAPF, CRPF To Play Key Role in Wiping Out Naxalism From Country by March 2026, Says Amit Shah.

In line with India's national vision for zero-emission transport, RideAsia 2025 will be an active platform for Government and private sector collaboration, Startups to showcase innovative EV solutions, Investor-dealer-manufacturer networking, Knowledge sessions on EV adoption, safety norms, and market trends.

The event will also host live test ride zones, enabling visitors and potential buyers to experience EVs firsthand, and technical conferences to discuss challenges and opportunities in manufacturing, policy, and infrastructure development.

With India at the cusp of a mobility revolution, RideAsia 2025 aims to energize the market, spark conversations, and accelerate EV adoption across urban and rural landscapes.

Explore, experience, and engage with the future of transport -- only at RideAsia 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)