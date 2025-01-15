PNN

New Delhi [India], January 15: Incorporated in 1995, Rikhav Securities Limited is a financial services company in India that offers brokerage, investing, and banking services. The company is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker and holds memberships with BSE Limited (BSE), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Rikhav Securities Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 15th January, 2025 to 17th, January 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs88.82 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The issue is up to 1,03, 28,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 5/- each.

Key Highlights:

* IPO Opens on January 15, 2025

* IPO Close on: January 17, 2025

* Total Offer Size - 1,03,28,000 Equity Shares (Aggregating Up to Rs 88.82Cr.

* 100 % Book Built Offer

* Price Band - Rs 82/- to Rs 86/- Per Share

* Lot Size - 1,600 Equity Shares

IPO Details:

IPO Reservation:

Objects of the Issue:

The company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Offer towards funding the following objects:

1. Funding the incremental working capital requirements;

2. Funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards the purchase of IT Software, Computers and Laptops.

3. General corporate purposes

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Registrar to the Offer.

Hitesh Himatlal Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, said "We see this as an opportunity to not only grow the company but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about this new phase of development and are grateful to BSE to offer us the BSE SME platform to list our Company."

About Rikhav Securities Limited:

Incorporated in 1995, Rikhav Securities Limited is a financial services company in India that offers brokerage, investing, and banking services.

The company is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker and holds memberships with BSE Limited (BSE), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The company's services include equity broking, cash delivery, intra-day trading, futures, and options.

The company trades in various derivative and commodity segments. As a Self-Clearing Member of the Indian Clearing Corporation and NSE Clearing, the company ensure smooth trade settlements. Rikhav Securities helps clients participate in IPOs and provides depository services for demat accounts.

As mutual fund advisors, the company guides clients through their investment options. Additionally, engages in market making for newly listed securities and make proprietary investments in tradable securities and derivatives.

Financials

As per Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

Our revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 amounted to Rs9,285.81 Lakhs, Rs10,416.17 Lakhs, Rs4,946.76 Lakhs and Rs3,549.91 Lakhs respectively. Our EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was Rs6,271.77 Lakhs, Rs4,824.87 Lakhs Rs2,337.52 Lakhs and Rs1,832.45 Lakhs respectively. Our restated profit after tax for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was Rs5,037.32 Lakhs, Rs4,264.63 Lakhs, Rs1,957.17 and Rs1,762.47 Lakhs respectively.

