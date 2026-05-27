Business News | Rikhav Securities Limited Reports EBITDA of Rs 32.53 Cr & PAT of Rs 18.96 Cr in FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Rikhav Securities Limited, (BSE - RIKHAV | 544340), one of the leading diversified stock market services providers has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H2 FY26 Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹ 1604.95 Cr

- EBITDA of ₹ 6.57 Cr

- PAT of ₹ 1.20 Cr

- EPS of ₹ 0.31

FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 1991.62 Cr

- EBITDA of ₹ 32.53 Cr

- PAT of ₹ 18.96 Cr

- EPS of ₹ 4.95

During FY26, the Company continued to strengthen its technology and operational infrastructure with investment of approximately ₹5.40 Cr towards computers and software, resulting in higher depreciation during the year. Profitability during the period was impacted by loss from share trading activities of ₹22.93 Cr. Further, unrealised profit of ₹4.33 Cr from SLBM transactions has not been recognised in the financials and is expected to be realised in the upcoming quarter.

Current liabilities increased mainly on account of SLBM borrowings of ₹47.34 Cr during the period. The Company remains focused on strengthening its technology platform, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing long term value creation opportunities.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited said, "FY26 remained a challenging year for the capital markets industry, with elevated volatility, tighter liquidity conditions, and moderation in trading activity impacting overall market sentiment across the broking ecosystem. Despite the challenging environment, the Company reported Total Income of ₹1991.62 Cr and Net Profit of ₹18.96 Cr for FY26.

During the year, we continued to strengthen our technology and operational infrastructure with investments in computers and software, which resulted in higher depreciation costs. Profitability for the period was also impacted by loss from share trading activities. Further, unrealised profit of ₹4.33 Cr from SLBM transactions has not been recognised in the financials and is expected to be realised in the upcoming quarter.

We remain focused on strengthening our platform, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards long term growth and value creation."

About Rikhav Securities Limited

Rikhav Securities Limited is a diversified stock market services provider, incorporated in 1995 and formally launched in 2005, that has built a reputation for combining personalized service with competitive pricing. Today, it serves a broad spectrum of clients from High-Net-Worth investors to high-volume traders across major Indian exchanges.

At its core, Rikhav's broking arm offers equity and derivatives trading with a "tailor-made" approach. Traders benefit from Brokerage rates that can undercut larger discount brokers, while all clients receive dedicated relationship support and personalized services on demand. Remarkably, over 99% of active clients remain on the platform once they join, reflecting the firm's emphasis on loyalty and satisfaction.

In market making, Rikhav specializes in supporting new IPOs by providing essential liquidity and demand generation. Last year alone, the company worked with around 40 to 45 issuers, using its extensive distribution network to deliver thousands of high-quality applications for each new issue.

Rikhav's proprietary trading division deploys its own capital in algorithm-driven arbitrage, delta hedging and short-term trading strategies.

A specialized team prioritizes risk-minimizing and return-optimizing models, supported by automated risk-management systems that enforce minimum exposure limits without human intervention. This disciplined framework aims for consistent, mid- teens annual returns, regardless of market direction.

The newly launched Margin Trading Facility (MTF) extends credit to clients against their holdings, offering enhanced leverage within Rikhav's stringent risk controls.

On the technology front, Rikhav is bolstering its backend, software and IT infrastructure. It has launched a paperless KYC and account-opening portal, and its online trading app is also live. The firm also plans to introduce online joint-account opening platform, further simplifying client onboarding. Meanwhile, marketing and compliance functions are being set up to support a new phase of growth.

Looking ahead, Rikhav Securities intends to expand beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat, build a branded online presence and attract both retail and high-net-worth investors through digital channels and franchise partnerships continuing its steady evolution as a client-focused financial services provider.

The company got listed on the BSE SME platform on January 22, 2025, with an IPO of ₹88.82 Cr.

For FY26, the Company has reported consolidated Total Income of 1991.62 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 32.53 Cr & PAT of 18.96 Cr.

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