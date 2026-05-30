Business News | RIL to Invest in Sovereign AI Infrastructure with Rs 10 Lakh Crore Commitment to Multi-gigawatt-scale AI-ready Data Centres

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said that it is investing Rs 10 lakh crore in multi-gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres as part of its next phase of growth, noting that the group has evolved into a globally significant conglomerate spanning energy, digital services, retail, media and green technologies under the leadership of Chairman Mukesh D Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani made the remarks about the investment in the Integrated Annual Report 2025-26.

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"Under Shri Mukesh D. Ambani's leadership, Reliance has evolved from a refining and petrochemicals enterprise into a globally significant conglomerate spanning energy, digital services, retail, media and green technologies -- and is now investing in sovereign AI infrastructure, with a ₹10 lakh crore commitment to multi-gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres," RIL said in a post on X.

The RIL Chairman had initially made the announcement about the major investment in AI infrastructure in his remarks at the AI Impact Summit held in the national capital in February this year.

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"Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come," Mukesh Ambani had said.

Reliance Industries is among India's largest private sector companies, with businesses spanning oil-to-chemicals, telecommunications, retail, media, new energy and digital services. (ANI)

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