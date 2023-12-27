NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 27: As the countdown to a new beginning approaches, Reflex Gurgaon helps its guests to plan the most memorable stylish New Year Party in Gurgaon. Reflex Gurgaon is thrilled to announce an extravagant Unlimited New Year's Eve party package to all his guests.

Set against the backdrop of luxury decor and ambience, located in the heart of Gurugram, the New Year's Eve celebration at Reflex Gurgaon promises an evening brimming with excitement, delectable cuisine, award-winning brews and endless entertainment.

Take advantage of these exclusive offerings with the Platinum Package. The package includes exclusive high-end drinks, 4+4 Starters + 2 Table Munchies, 1+1 Veg and Non-Veg Biryani with Salan.

To avail the Gold Package, enjoy a selection of premium beverages raising a toast to new beginnings. Indulge in delightful 6+6 Starters 2+2 Table Munchies, irresistible 2+2 main course & Desserts

Ring in the New Year with unlimited food and drinks from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am making it the perfect opportunity to gather friends, family, and your loved ones for an evening of merriment and celebration.

Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30-foot high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. This place is known for its signature cocktails.

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining also offers exceptional gourmet cuisine and lively entertainment to its guests. Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed wednesday evening at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8 pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families. One can cherish these moments at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.

