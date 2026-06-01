Business News | RingCentral Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. Honoured with the 'Technology Innovation Leadership in Cloud Communications' Award at Brand Empower's Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: Solidifying its position as a global trailblazer in enterprise connectivity, RingCentral Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. has been proudly honoured with the prestigious Technology Innovation Leadership in Cloud Communications award at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, this highly anticipated business recognition event took place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together the nation's top innovators and corporate leaders. The glittering ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and acclaimed Actor, who attended as the Chief Guest to felicitate the winners. Her presence added immense prestige to the evening, shining a spotlight on RingCentral's exceptional contributions to transforming how businesses communicate and operate worldwide. Watch the Award Video Here!

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Standing out in a highly competitive technology sector, RingCentral Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. was announced as the definitive winner to thunderous applause, with Sathesh Murthy, SVP & General Manager, proudly stepping onto the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the company. RingCentral has firmly established itself as the undisputed global leader in AI-powered cloud business communications, contact center solutions, and enterprise video meetings. Driven by a mission to turn missed calls into new opportunities, the company empowers over 500,000 businesses worldwide with its reliable, secure, and scalable Agentic Voice AI platform. By seamlessly integrating unified communications, AI virtual assistants, and omnichannel capabilities, RingCentral breaks down geographical barriers and ensures that modern workforces remain highly agile and securely connected.

Upon accepting the Technology Innovation Leadership in Cloud Communications award, Mr. Murthy shared his deep gratitude and articulated an inspiring roadmap for the organisation's technological journey. "Being recognised at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a powerful testament to our team's forward-thinking approach and relentless drive," he noted. "As the global business environment becomes increasingly reliant on borderless collaboration, providing intelligent, AI-backed communication networks is critical for enduring success. This accolade is dedicated to the brilliant minds at RingCentral who constantly challenge the status quo to build platforms that truly unify fragmented workflows. We remain fully committed to innovating at the edge of cloud technology, ensuring our clients always have the most advanced tools to thrive in a hyper-connected world."

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The remarkable execution of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 reflects the enduring vision of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, who has successfully positioned these awards as a gold standard for industry excellence. Brand Empower's events carry a rich, glamorous history, having previously hosted iconic personalities like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The massive scale and success of this year's gathering relied heavily on a strong coalition of sponsors. The evening was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. Driving the event's online visibility was Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, while community and social initiatives were backed by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, corporate matchmaking was enabled by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), wellness advocacy was championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and retail growth was supported by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

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