New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Indian manufacturers are witnessing a rise in quality awareness, with the automotive and chemicals sectors leading the adoption of global certifications and quality protocols, a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

The CII Manufacturing Competitiveness Study, titled, 'Raising the Standard: Quality Transformation of Indian Manufacturing' further added that other sectors, including capital goods and FMCG, are aligning with international benchmarks to boost exports and revenue growth.

The study identifies key challenges, particularly for SMEs, such as high implementation costs, limited access to technology, and skilled labour shortages. Ambiguities in national standards and inadequate testing infrastructure further impede consistent quality across industries.

To overcome these hurdles, the report calls for targeted investments in technology, enhanced upskilling initiatives, and greater alignment with international standards. It advocates robust Quality Management Plans (QMPs) to ensure compliance, reduce defects, and improve product consistency. Strengthening vendor management and fostering a "quality-first" culture are essential steps to bolster India's position as a trusted global manufacturing hub.

Speaking about the report, Deepak Shetty, Chairman of the Council on Manufacturing Excellence, CII and CEO and Managing Director, JCB India Limited, said, "Quality is not just a benchmark; it is the backbone of a sustainable and resilient manufacturing ecosystem. This report provides a roadmap for quality transformation, highlighting key drivers and strategies to help Indian manufacturing achieve world-class standards in a competitive global marketplace."

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "In today's global marketplace, where standards and expectations are continually rising, the emphasis on quality is critical for India's manufacturing sector. Quality represents much more than product reliability or customer satisfaction; it is a strategic differentiator that has the power to shape India's competitive positioning worldwide."

The study concludes with a call for continuous improvement, integration of digital tools, and proactive quality management to position India as a global manufacturing powerhouse. By prioritising quality, Indian manufacturers can build credibility, drive competitiveness, and secure a leading role in international markets. (ANI)

