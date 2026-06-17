Business News | Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited IPO Opens on June 18, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited is a premium ethnic wear brand blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design for men, women & kids, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on June 18, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 30.76 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

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The issue size is 28,48,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 102 - ₹ 108 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 1,36,800 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 9,64,800 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 16,00,800 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 1,46,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capex towards setting up 4 new Stores (Showrooms), working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes. The Issue will open on Thursday, June 18, 2026 and will close on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Gaurang Ramanbhai Galiya, Managing Director of Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited expressed, "The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in the journey of Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited. Since our inception, we have focused on building a distinctive presence in India's ethnic and celebration wear segment by offering contemporary designs, superior quality, and an enriching customer experience. Our brand has been built on a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences and a commitment to delivering aspirational fashion across markets.

The proceeds from the issue will support our expansion plans, strengthen our working capital position, and enhance our ability to scale operations efficiently. We believe the growing demand for branded ethnic wear, coupled with our strong product portfolio and customer-centric approach, positions us well for the next phase of growth."

Mr. Balveer Singh Choudhary, Director of Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited said "We are pleased to be associated with Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited for its proposed Initial Public Offering. The company has established a strong presence in the ethnic and celebration wear segment through its focus on quality, evolving fashion trends, and customer-centric offerings. With increasing consumer preference for branded ethnic apparel and the continued growth of India's fashion retail market, The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. We believe the proposed IPO will support the company's growth ambitions, strengthen its operational capabilities, and enhance its market presence."

About Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited

Riyaasat Lifestyle Limited is a premium ethnic wear brand blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design for men, women & kids. The name "Riyaasat" embodies heritage, luxury & cultural richness. The Company runs a vertically integrated model -- in-house design, sourcing from premium weavers and finishing at its Mumbai workshop.

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 2,480.46 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 624.68 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 486.64 Lakhs.

For the Ten-month period ended Jan 2026, The Company achieved a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 2,786.98 Lakh, EBITDA of ₹ 728.27 Lakh & PAT of ₹ 429.16 Lakh.

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