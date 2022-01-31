New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Capital expenditure for Indian Railways has been budgeted to Rs 2,15,058 crore for the financial year 2021-22 from Rs 1,55,181 crore in 2020-21, said the 2022 Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Economic Survey also said that the extent of road construction per day increased from 28 km in 2019-20 to 36.5 km in 2021-22.

The survey also said that the growth of the industrial sector was 22.9 per cent in the first half of the financial year vis-a-vis the corresponding period of 2020-21 and it is expected to grow by 11.8 per cent in the financial year.

The industrial performance has shown improvement as reflected in the cumulative growth of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), mainly due to low base effect in the previous effect.

During April-November 2021, the IIP grew at 17.4 per cent compared to minus 15.3 per cent in 2020-21. In 2020-21, the share of manufacturing fell to 14.4 per cent but it is expected to improve to 15.3 in 2021-22. (ANI)

