Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27: The real estate sector in Tiruvallur district is on the brink of a remarkable transformation. Central to it is a slew of ambitious infrastructure projects concerning national and state-owned roads and highways. Professionals in the industry and city planners are of the view that the existing and newly unveiled road projects are paving the way for the transport corridor-based development, which is more structured and sustainable.

Roads of Multiplier Effects

Some of the major corridor projects that hold sway in the real estate market in Tiruvallur include the three important National Highways - namely, NH 16, NH 48 and NH 716, that pass through the district boundary. Of which the National Highway 716 (Chennai - Tirupati Highway) has of late generated considerable interest as the Thiruninravur-Tiruvallur section of the highway will be widened soon. This stretch will include construction of three major bridges across water bodies, six minor bridges and 13 underpasses, all with six provisions for lane road.

Areas along the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road, one of the chief routes connecting the northwestern suburbs of Chennai, are also attracting real estate investment, as it connects the booming neighbourhoods of Padi, Ambattur, Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Pattabiram, Thirunindravur, and Thiruvallur. The 60 km-odd stretch of the six-lane Outer Ring Road - from Vandalur to Minjur, is another economically important corridor for the district.

Hugely anticipated projects

Of all the announced road projects, the major attraction is reserved for the proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (Ennore Port - Mamallapuram), spanning an impressive 133.38 kms. It is designed to connect several key towns including Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal, and Kattupalli, ultimately culminating in Mahabalipuram. An equally exciting project is the central government's upcoming Bengaluru- Chennai Expressway (National Expressway-7). Expected to be operational in January 2024, it is is one of the 36 Greenfield Expressways under construction at present. It would run through Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

These projects augur well for the promotion of the logistics sector but also for the development of sustainable residential and commercial settlements in large numbers. They often trigger development around them because they carry a large number of people, and goods. Considering the strategic location of Tiruvallur, which has numerous industrial establishments across different domains and connects southern states with Tamil Nadu, roads serve as a game changer for the district.

