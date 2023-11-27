PNN

New Delhi [India], November 27: A Mega Textile Show called Bharat Tex 2024 will be held in February 2024.

A Core Committee has been constituted to organize the event with Mr. Naren Goenka, Chairman, AEPC is Chairman and Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman, SRTEPC is the Co-Chairman of this Committee.

SRTEPC (The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council ) organized a Roadshow on November 16 in association with other Textiles EPCs such as TEXPROCIL, PDEXCIL and HEPC at Hotel Le Meridian, Coimbatore to promote the event.

The Roadshow was attended by over 250 persons and senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Government.

Bharat Tex 2024 will be held from February 26 to 29, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi. The event will be organized collectively by all the Textiles Export Promotion Councils with the active support from the Ministry of Textiles.

R. Gandhi, Minister of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu, who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion said " Textile sector is highly developed in Tamil Nadu and Companies from the State can participate in large number in Bharat Tex ". The Minister also assured that the Tamil Nadu Government will become a Partnership State for Bharat Tex 2024.

Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles made a Presentation covering all details about Bharat Tex 2024. He said Bharat Tex will be the largest Textiles Exhibition in the World.

Bharat Tex 2024 will cover an area of about 2,00,000 sq. mtrs and exhibitors will display the entire value chain of Textiles such as Fibre, Yarn, Fabrics, Garments, Made-ups and Technical Textiles.

Bharat Tex is expected to attract over 3500 exhibitors, 3000 foreign buyers, 40000 trade visitors and over 50 knowledge sessions.

