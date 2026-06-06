Business News | Rocket Reel Announces 8 New Originals with Director Sajan Agrawal Featuring Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain & Dayanand Shetty

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Just a month after creating a landmark moment in India's digital entertainment space by releasing 10 original shows in a single day, Rocket Reel has once again expanded its content slate with the announcement of eight new original micro-drama series featuring several prominent names from Bollywood and television.

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Headed by Kranti Sharma, Rocket Reel has rapidly emerged as one of India's fastest-growing vertical OTT platforms. With more than 70 shows already available on its app and over 20 additional projects currently under production, the platform is aggressively strengthening its position in the country's evolving short-format entertainment ecosystem.

What sets Rocket Reel apart is its commitment to original content creation. The platform claims to be among the first Indian micro-drama OTT platforms to develop stories entirely through its own in-house creative and directing teams, focusing on original narratives inspired by real-life situations and emotions.

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Directed by Sajan Agrawal, the newly announced slate features a diverse mix of genres and an ensemble cast comprising several acclaimed actors from the film and television industry. The line-up includes Lady Bond 007 starring Seema Pahwa; Honey Trap featuring Zakir Hussain, Shilpi Roy, Shiva, Piyush Sohane, Ruchi Gujjar and Gyan Prakash; Khela Hobe starring Vikram Kochhar, Lilliput, Deepshikha Nagpal and Vedita Dutta; Tamatar Ki Chutney featuring Brijendra Kala, Pari Pandey, Rajesh Puri, Raju Kher and Amita Nagia; Pathan The Killer starring Ajaz Khan, Shriti Shaw, Vikas Jain, Sandip Bose, Shehzad Khan, Sonika Gill and Sanjeev Tyagi; Marriage Bureau featuring Namit Das, Zakir Hussain and Manukriti Pahwa Kapoor; Ek Tha Kobra starring Dayanand Shetty, Navpreet Kaur, Nishar Khan, Alka Singh and Rajendra Shikar; and Gents Tailor Ladies Not Allowed featuring Firdos Khan, Abraz Khan, Mujassim, Sanah Kainat, Shadab Khan, Shoeb Khan and Sameer Khan.

The shows have been produced by Ankkit Poddar and Abhijeet Shukla under the banner of Celestia Pictures, along with Shubham Singh under Shujay Music Private Limited.

The announcement comes at a time when audiences are increasingly embracing short-form storytelling designed for mobile viewing. Industry experts believe the vertical OTT and micro-drama segment could become one of the fastest-growing categories within India's digital entertainment market over the next few years.

Speaking about the platform's vision, Kranti Sharma, Head of Rocket Reel, said, "The future of entertainment belongs to powerful storytelling, irrespective of screen size. At Rocket Reel, we have built an ecosystem where stories originate from our own creative teams and are developed with complete creative ownership. Our focus is on authentic and original narratives inspired by real situations and human emotions. By collaborating with respected actors and experienced filmmakers, we aim to create content that resonates deeply with audiences across India."

Director Sajan Agrawal emphasized the platform's commitment to originality and realism.

"Every show we have created for Rocket Reel is rooted in reality and reflects situations that audiences can immediately connect with. We wanted to move beyond formula-driven storytelling and present characters and narratives that feel genuine. Working with such talented actors has elevated these stories and helped us deliver content that is entertaining while remaining relatable," Agrawal said.

Having already crossed the milestone of 70 live shows and with more than 20 new productions in the pipeline, Rocket Reel's latest announcement signals its ambition to become a major force in India's rapidly expanding digital content ecosystem.

As competition intensifies across the OTT sector, Rocket Reel's strategy of combining original storytelling, Bollywood talent and high-volume content creation may help it carve out a distinctive identity in the country's emerging micro-drama market.

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