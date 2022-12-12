Rocketize and Pancakeswap: Two Binance-Based Projects utilizing next-generation features to grow their ecosystem

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/ATK): The Binance ecosystem has steadily grown into the third-largest crypto blockchain.

Like many successful projects, the Binance platform undergoes regular upgrades. This upgrade helps it remain up-to-date and secure.

In October 2022, the Binance project launched an improved CyberSecurity measure. They did this to track and identify users with malicious intent. It had all its validators verify their location, and upgrade the community infrastructure.

Additional recent security upgrade on the Binance platform includes its bug bounty. Here, it employs its users to identify and report bugs in the program. The whistle-blower might receive up to USD 1 million, but the community will still decide the exact reward.

These significant improvements in the Binance Smart Chain network will benefit all its users. This includes projects like Rocketize (JATO) and Pancakeswap built on Binance.

This article will focus on Rocketize, highlighting how it intends to maximize the Binance network. We will then compare the intrinsic features of Rocketize, Binance, and Pancakeswap.

Rocketize: A Binance-Based Meme Project

The foundation of Rocketize rests on the desire to create a sustainable environment. This environment is intended to provide financial support for its users. It also plans to fund non-profit organizations in science and space exploration.

In addition to these features, Rocketize intends to manage its operations democratically. Through its token-powered DAO, it will grant all users governance rights. How will Rocketize achieve these?

Earning Opportunities in the Rocketize Ecosystem

Over 100 anonymous individuals developed Rocketize. There is a high probability that these developers came from all parts of the world. They volunteered to help build the project.

These individuals are aware of the issues facing humans in today's world. This inspired them to introduce a project that will alleviate poverty through DeFi. Some noteworthy opportunities that can be leveraged for profit include;

The Rocketize GameFi Platform

This platform serves a dual purpose. While it entertains users, it also allows them to earn money. It is an initial step everyone can leverage to improve their financial status.

The Rocketize Meme and NFT Platform

Memes have become part of our daily life, a new way of communication. Memes are created by many and released on the internet. These memes are sought out by many and distributed on various social media platforms.

Rocketize intends to integrate meme creation into its ecosystem. It will allow its designers to mint their memes into NFTs. In addition to other NFTs, these will help its users make money.

Rocketize Next to Binance and Pancakeswap

Rocketize and Binance have a very close relationship. Binance will be the base network to support the operations of Rocketize. The only difference is that Rocketize is a meme project, and Binance is not.

Hence, the Rocketize (JATO) token will be influenced by hype and FOMO in its crypto community. Thus, it will experience more price volatility than Binance (BNB).

Pancakeswap also operates on the Binance Smart Chain network. It is the largest decentralized crypto exchange on the Binance platform.

Pancakeswap supports all BEP-20 tokens. JATO will be listed on PancakeSwap in the future. With this listing, it will be easier for interested users to swap the tokens.

Thanks to the Binance proof-of-stake feature, users can access staking and yield farming protocols. Users earn passive income over time by committing their tokens to the platform.

All users in the Rocketize ecosystem will have unrestricted access to Binance and Pancakeswap. They will leverage both platforms to enjoy additional utilities.

Buy The Rocketize Token Presale

The features offered by Rocketize are too good to be missed. To enjoy these features, prepare to buy the presale before it ends.

To buy the presale, you'd need a BEP-20 compatible wallet. Any crypto asset you want to use as a payment method should be deposited into this wallet.

Go to the Rocketize official website and link your wallet to the presale portal. Initiate and approve the buy transaction.

All who pay with SHIB and BTC will receive a 15 per cent bonus. They can also earn USD 40 for inviting others to the presale. Upon spending USD 100 on the presale platform, both parties receive this.

Conclusion

The JATO presale is still new. It just entered stage 2. This presale is an excellent opportunity for you to acquire many tokens. More information can be found in the links below:

