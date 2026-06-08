Business News | Rodic Consultants Unveils Sovereign AI Ecosystem for Infrastructure Delivery at Digital Construction Week London 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: Rodic Consultants unveiled its integrated sovereign AI ecosystem at Digital Construction Week (DCW) London 2026, addressing growing challenges around data security, fragmented workflows, and siloed decision-making in infrastructure delivery. The platform demonstrates how artificial intelligence can enable governments, infrastructure agencies, and project owners to seamlessly connect planning, execution, compliance, quality assurance, and climate resilience through a unified intelligence layer.

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Built on years of infrastructure advisory experience across roads, railways, bridges, urban systems, and public infrastructure, Rodic's AI ecosystem has been purpose-built to address the sector's most persistent challenges: fragmented workflows, disconnected data, and delayed decision-making across the project lifecycle. Designed as a secure, sovereign, and air-gapped platform, the ecosystem enables infrastructure organisations to harness AI while maintaining complete control over critical project and operational data.

Digital Construction Week (DCW) London is one of the world's leading events dedicated to digital innovation in the built environment. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, contractors, consultants, and asset owners from across the globe, the event serves as a platform for exploring emerging technologies, AI, digital delivery, BIM, and the future of infrastructure and construction.

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At the event, Rodic Consultants will demonstrate six interconnected AI systems operating on a unified infrastructure intelligence stack. Together, these systems create a continuous flow of intelligence from project planning and field operations to executive decision-making and long-term asset resilience.

Rodic's Integrated AI Ecosystem for Infrastructure Delivery

* Planning Agent - Accelerates planning, feasibility assessments, and DPR preparation through structured infrastructure intelligence, enabling faster and more informed project development.

* Daily Progress Agent - Transforms field reporting by eliminating manual re-keying and enabling seamless field-to-boardroom visibility of project performance.

* Visual Monitoring Agent - Provides corridor-scale monitoring across project sites and assets through AI-enabled visual intelligence.

* Risk & Compliance Agent - Delivers audit-ready insights across contracts, compliance obligations, risk registers, and governance processes.

* Defect Management Agent - Enables AI-led identification, tracking, and resolution of infrastructure defects.

* AICIP (AI Climate Intelligence Platform) - Provides city-scale climate forecasting, resilience assessment, and climate-risk intelligence to support future-ready infrastructure planning.

Unlike standalone AI tools, Rodic's platform has been designed as a unified operating layer for infrastructure delivery. Its sovereign architecture allows deployment within highly secure environments where data privacy, auditability, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability are critical requirements.

"Infrastructure delivery is entering a new era where intelligence will become as important as engineering itself. Across the world, project owners and infrastructure agencies are looking for ways to improve productivity, strengthen governance, enhance resilience, and make faster decisions in increasingly complex environments. Our AI ecosystem has been built from decades of real-world infrastructure experience, designed specifically for the realities of project delivery and eagerly sought after by project proponents. What we are presenting at DCW is not simply a collection of AI tools, but a unified intelligence layer that connects planning, monitoring, compliance, quality assurance, and climate resilience into one secure operating ecosystem." said Shri. N.N Sinha (Managing Director- Rodic Digital And Advisory).

For Rodic Consultants, digital transformation transcends technology adoption. It represents a shift towards intelligent infrastructure delivery models where data, engineering expertise, and AI work together to improve project outcomes, strengthen institutional capabilities, and create more resilient and sustainable infrastructure systems.

The company's participation at Digital Construction Week London 2026 reflects its broader commitment to advancing the future of infrastructure delivery through secure, scalable, and purpose-built AI solutions that address the unique challenges of governments, infrastructure agencies, and project owners worldwide.

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