Business News | Rohit Sharma's New Innings: Backing India's Preventive Health Movement with FITTR

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: In a landmark move that underscores the growing importance of preventive healthcare in India, cricket legend Rohit Sharma has joined FITTR as an investor and equity partner.

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The development was jointly confirmed by Rohit Sharma and FITTR Founder and CEO Jitendra Chouksey (JC) through their respective social media platforms, offering followers a glimpse into the evolution of a partnership built on conviction rather than convention.

The announcement marks the next chapter in a relationship that began in 2024, when Rohit came on board as a brand ambassador for FITTR.

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In his post, Rohit highlighted FITTR's mission of driving sustainable lifestyle changes and shared how his deeper understanding of the business and its long-term vision led him to expand his association with the company.

JC, meanwhile, reflected on how the relationship evolved organically over time, underpinned by a shared belief in discipline, consistency, and the power of evidence-based fitness.

Together, their posts underscored a key message: this is not a conventional celebrity endorsement, but a partnership forged through shared purpose and a commitment to making preventive healthcare more accessible.

"I've spent time with the team, understood the business, and seen the growth trajectory firsthand. The fundamentals are strong, the mission is clear, and the opportunity to make a real, lasting impact on how millions of people can make meaningful lifestyle changes that last is immense. Doubling down was an easy decision," said Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.

Founded by Jitendra Chouksey (JC), FITTR has built one of the world's largest fitness communities by combining expert coaching, science-backed nutrition, and technology-enabled accountability.

"The world is facing an unprecedented rise in lifestyle-related health challenges. More than ever, people need to return to the fundamentals: movement, nutrition, consistency, and personal responsibility.

At FITTR, we have always believed there are no shortcuts to good health. Rohit not only shares this belief but lives it every day. The team and I are delighted that our conversations with Rohit led to him joining us on this FITTR journey as an investor and partner, as we continue our mission of helping people build healthier, more fulfilling lives," said Jitendra Chouksey (JC), Founder and CEO, FITTR.

As India continues to grapple with a rising burden of lifestyle-related diseases, the collaboration between Rohit Sharma and FITTR signals a growing movement towards preventive healthcare, empowering individuals to take charge of their health through sustainable habits and informed choices.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)