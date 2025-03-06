PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], March 6: Leveraging sports events for marketing is a key strategy for brands to enhance their visibility. Examples include the Super Bowl in the United States and the FIFA World Cup, held every four years. This year, during the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers (WBCQ), Domino's Taiwan swiftly responded to social media trends with a series of engaging marketing campaigns. As a result, the brand successfully boosted its favorability and emerged as one of the most talked-about corporate brands during the tournament period.

Domino's Responds Quickly to Fans' Requests, Logo Redesign Sends Social Media into a Frenzy in Taiwan

Baseball is a national obsession in Taiwan, with fans using various traditions to wish for their team's victory. During this year's World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Taipei, some fans noticed that the Domino's logo displayed at the stadium wall, featured due to the brand's sponsorship, resembled a dice showing 1 and 2, which they believed could have an unfavorable impact on the game's momentum. As a result, fans suggested changing the logo to the number 6, a symbol of victory, in hopes of bringing good luck to the crucial match that would determine qualification.

Although the logo at the stadium could not be changed, Domino's swiftly responded to fans' requests on social media by updating their profile picture to two dice showing 6s. The post not only received over 30,000 likes but also quickly became a hot topic across major Taiwanese discussion forums. Numerous media outlets picked up the story, further amplifying the buzz with multiple reports.

Domino's Taiwan CEO Rallies at the Stadium - The Final Score Rolls a 6!

Not only did Domino's Taiwan update its social media profile picture, but CEO Ben Oborne took the support a step further by bringing a newly designed logo featuring six baseballs to the stadium. Domino's also unveiled a limited-edition "Rolled a 6" pizza box, which quickly became a major attraction outside the stadium.

In an incredible twist of fate, Team Taiwan clinched victory with a 6-3 score, securing their place in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. This remarkable coincidence ignited a fresh wave of excitement across social media. Capitalizing on the momentum, Domino's swiftly launched a celebratory promotional campaign, further driving remarkable sales results.

Domino's Pizza Becomes One of the Hottest Keywords of the Tournament in Under 30 Hours

After the buzz surrounding its new Volcano Pizza earlier this year, Domino's Taiwan once again stole the spotlight with a swift and agile marketing campaign during the tournament. In just 30 hours, they executed a series of rapid initiatives--from monitoring online discussions and updating its social media profile picture to introducing a limited-edition pizza box, having CEO Ben Oborne appear at the stadium to support the team, and launching a post-game promotional campaign.

This rapid response generated nearly 500 media reports and sparked viral discussions online, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. By aligning itself with Taiwan's beloved baseball culture, Domino's successfully strengthened its brand image among fans and the general public, further solidifying its presence in Taiwan's local market.

