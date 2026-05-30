Business News | Rooted in Pune, Scaling Across Borders: NJ Wealth MFDs and Their Growth Journeys

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: In India's rapidly evolving financial services landscape, the journey of a successful mutual fund distributor is rarely linear. It is shaped by diverse beginnings, personal turning points, and the ability to adapt to changing investor needs. What unites these journeys, however, is discipline, persistence, and the support of a strong ecosystem.

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The stories of five Pune-based partners with NJ Wealth, Priya Pathak, Ramesh Chavan, Rohan Rokade, Suraj Jagdale, and Vijay Shejwal, reflect how different life paths can converge into a shared purpose: helping investors build long-term wealth.

Priya Pathak: From Microbiology to ₹115 Crore AUM

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Priya Pathak's journey into financial services reflects the power of continuous learning and the right platform. A microbiology graduate, she began her career in back-office operations at a housing finance company before taking a break to focus on her family after moving from Kolhapur to Pune.

Her entry into the industry came in 2010 through insurance with Tata AIA Life Insurance, where she developed a strong understanding of financial products and investor behavior. Recognizing the long-term potential of mutual funds, she transitioned in 2012, cleared her NISM certification in 2013, and soon after, she joined NJ Wealth.

This association proved to be a turning point. Backed by NJ Wealth's technology-driven platform, research capabilities, and structured partner ecosystem, Priya steadily built her practice. Today, she facilitates over ₹115 crore in AUM, including PMS, serving around 638 clients with a monthly SIP book of approximately ₹84 lakh, across India and NRI markets.

She continues to focus on disciplined investing and long-term wealth building, supported by NJ Wealth's robust infrastructure and partner support system.

Ramesh Chavan: From Insurance Beginnings to ₹120 Crore AUM

Ramesh Chavan's journey reflects how persistence and the right platform can shape long-term success in financial services. He began his career in 1997 as an LIC agent in Pune, gaining early exposure to client relationships. In 2008, he was introduced to mutual funds and NJ Wealth, but the global financial crisis impacted his initial portfolio, prompting a temporary pause.

A turning point came in 2012 when he pursued the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) course, which strengthened his understanding of asset allocation and disciplined investing. With renewed conviction, he rejoined NJ Wealth in 2013, restarting with an AUM of about ₹65 lakh and an SIP book of ₹2.5 lakh.

Over the years, his practice has grown steadily. Today, he facilitates around ₹120 crore in AUM and an SIP book of nearly ₹80 lakh, serving 400-450 families (around 700 clients). While largely Pune-based, his clientele spans cities like Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.

He credits NJ Wealth's technology and operational ecosystem for enabling scale and efficient client management, as he continues working towards his ₹500 crore AUM goal.

Rohan Rokade: From Part-Time Role to ₹120+ Crore AUM

Rohan Rokade's journey highlights how curiosity and persistence can shape a successful financial services practice. His entry into the industry began as a part-time opportunity during his student days in Pune, where he handled marketing support, administrative tasks, and client coordination at a financial services firm. What started as a temporary role evolved into a decade-long learning experience, giving him deep insights into investor behavior and disciplined investing.

Inspired by this exposure, he began his independent journey in September 2014 with NJ Wealth. Backed by its structured ecosystem and technology platforms, he steadily built his practice. Today, Rohan has mobilized over ₹120+ crore in AUM, serving more than 800 clients with a monthly SIP book of nearly ₹90 lakh across India and global markets.

In the early days, he conducted outreach in public gardens to spread awareness about mutual funds. Many of those investors remain with him today. Supported by NJ Wealth's platform, his growth continues to be driven by long-term relationships and strong referrals.

Suraj Jagdale: Two Decades of Discipline and Growth to ₹211 Crore AUM

Suraj Jagdale's journey reflects the power of discipline and long-term conviction in financial services. He began his career at 18 as an LIC agent while pursuing his studies in Kolhapur. During the 2000-01 manufacturing recession, he chose to commit fully to financial services, a decision that shaped his future.

He entered mutual fund distribution in 2005, and his association with NJ Wealth in 2006 became a turning point. Backed by its research, technology, and training, he strengthened his approach, especially during the 2008-09 market crash, by focusing on disciplined, need-based investing. By 2010-11, mutual funds became his core focus after clearing CFP modules.

Today, Suraj has mobilized ₹211 crore in AUM, serving over 1,200 clients across 750+ families, with a monthly SIP book of ₹1.71 crore. His eight-member team, including his wife, who manages operations, supports this scale.

With a strong focus on investor education and a goal of reaching ₹1,000 crore AUM by 2030, his journey highlights the impact of discipline and the right platform.

Vijay Shejwal: Building a ₹106 Crore Family-Led Practice

Vijay Shejwal's journey reflects how trust, discipline, and the right platform can build a sustainable financial services practice. After completing his BSc from Hyderabad University and a DBM from Sydenham College, he began his career in sales with Wipro before moving to Pune. A personal turning point led him to shift from corporate life to financial services, starting as an insurance agent in 1995-96.

In 2006, he joined NJ Wealth, recognizing the strength of its technology and research-driven platform. Around the same time, he and his wife founded Rainbow Investments, marking the beginning of a family-led entrepreneurial journey. The early years required persistent investor education, especially around mutual funds and SIPs, a discipline reinforced during the 2008 financial crisis.

Today, Vijay Shejwal and his team facilitate over ₹106 crore in AUM across nearly 1,000 clients, with a monthly SIP book of around ₹1.03 crore. With his wife and son actively involved, the practice continues to grow, supported by NJ Wealth's ecosystem.

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