Business News | Rose Merc Limited Announces Strategic Investment with ZCLUS India Limited

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Rose Merc Limited ("Rose Merc"), a diversified BSE-listed company engaged in sports, entertainment, media, financial advisory and strategic investments, has entered into a term sheet with ZCLUS India Limited ("ZCLUS"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZEST Consulting LLC providing end-to-end IT services, for a proposed strategic investment of up to ₹18 crore over a period of three years.

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Under the proposed transaction, Rose Merc may invest up to ₹18 crore in one or more tranches at a fixed subscription price of ₹60,000 per equity share.

Upon completion of the proposed investment, Rose Merc may hold up to 23.08% of the pre-money equity share capital of ZCLUS, subject to the terms of the definitive agreements and any changes in the capital structure of ZCLUS.

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The investment is intended to support ZCLUS's Asia-Pacific business expansion initiatives, becoming a dominant service integrator, Global Capability Center (GCC) enabler by facilitating capability /capacity enhancement, and strategic acquisitions as it scales its IT services offerings.

Nischit Doshi and Paresh Hule, Leading the execution and strategy of ZCLUS India Limited representing ZEST Consulting LLC, said:

"This partnership with Rose Merc marks a significant milestone in ZCLUS's growth journey. The investment strengthens our ability to scale execution, deepens capabilities across technology domains, and accelerates our vision on market expansion. With a focused strategy and strong operational foundation, we remain committed to building a high-performing team providing competitive IT services globally."

Purvesh Shelatkar, Executive Director of Rose Merc Limited, said:

"Our proposed investment in ZCLUS aligns with Rose Merc's strategy of partnering with high-growth and future-focused businesses. ZCLUS has demonstrated strong capabilities in the IT services domain, and we see substantial potential in its expansion plans. We look forward to building a long-term strategic relationship and supporting the company in its next stage of growth."

The transaction remains subject to execution of definitive agreements, regulatory and corporate approvals, and other customary conditions.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified BSE-listed company engaged in sports, entertainment, media, financial advisory and strategic investment businesses.

About ZCLUS India Limited

ZCLUS India Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA based ZEST Consulting LLC, which is a fast-growing global IT services and digital transformation company delivering enterprise technology solutions to global clients. The company specializes in SAP, Workday, Cloud, Data & AI, Automation and Managed Services across multiple industries. Backed by a strong execution-driven leadership team and global delivery capabilities, ZCLUS growth strategy is anchored on expanding global client relationships, strengthening high-value technology capabilities, and pursuing strategic inorganic growth opportunities.

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Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

Website: www.rosemerc.in

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