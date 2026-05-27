Business News | Rose Merc Limited Signs Strategic MoU with CATS Global Group to Drive Quantum Photonics AI, Surveillance & Big Data Opportunities

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Collaboration to Focus on Indigenous Deep-Tech, Defence Tech, Med Tech, Smart Infrastructure and AI- led National Capability Building

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Rose Merc Limited ("RML") has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CATS Global Group companies comprising:

* CASTLE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS PVT LTD (CATS GLOBAL)

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* CATS ECOSYSTEMS PVT LTD (CATS ECO)

* CASTLE SMART ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS PVT LTD (CATS SMART)

The partnership establishes a framework for strategic investments, business development, technology commercialization, joint ventures and national-scale collaboration opportunities across emerging deep- tech sectors.

The collaboration will focus on:

* Quantum Photonics AI

* Surveillance Intelligence

* Big Data & Predictive Analytics

* Defence Tech & Homeland Security

* Med Tech Platforms

* Smart Infrastructure & SCADA

* Aerospace & Industrial Intelligence

* Environmental & Water Intelligence

Under the terms of the MoU, Rose Merc Limited may evaluate investments into one or more of the CATS Group companies while both parties jointly explore opportunities in India and global markets including government projects, defence technologies, smart city infrastructure, industrial modernization and strategic technology deployments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uday Damodar Tardalkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited, said:

"This strategic collaboration reflects Rose Merc's vision of participating in transformative technologies that can redefine India's future industrial and strategic capabilities. Together, we aim to build scalable platforms with global relevance while contributing meaningfully to India's technological self-reliance."

Prof. Dr. Rao Tatavarti, Founder Director and Chairman of CATS Global Group said:

"India stands at the threshold of a new technological era driven by Photonics, quantum technologies, intelligent sensing and smart and AI-enabled decision systems. Our collaboration with Rose Merc creates a strong platform to accelerate commercialization and expand deployment opportunities for indigenous technologies."

Mr. Biren Shah, Co-Founder & Managing Director of the CATS Global Group companies, added:

"This MoU is a shared commitment toward building globally competitive Indian deep-tech enterprises. With Rose Merc's strategic vision and market reach combined with our technology platforms, we see significant opportunities emerging in surveillance intelligence, Med Tech, Defence Tech and AI-powered command systems."

The collaboration is expected to actively pursue opportunities aligned with the Government of India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision and strengthen India's position in next-generation intelligent technologies and sovereign digital infrastructure capabilities.

ABOUT ROSE MERC LIMITED

Rose Merc Limited is focused on strategic investments, business development initiatives, international partnerships and emerging growth opportunities across future-facing sectors including technology, infrastructure and global market access initiatives.

ABOUT CATS GLOBAL GROUP

CATS Global Group comprises advanced technology companies focused on indigenous deep-tech innovation across quantum photonics AI, aerospace sensing, surveillance intelligence, smart infrastructure, industrial command systems, environmental intelligence, defence technologies and big data-driven intelligent platforms.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rose Merc Limited Email: info@rosemerc.in

Website: www.rosemerc.in

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