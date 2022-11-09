New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to democratizing wellbeing for the world, announces the launch of the fourth edition of Its Workplace Wellbeing Survey 2022-23.

The RoundGlass Workplace Wellbeing Survey seeks to gain meaningful insights into workplace wellbeing trends, challenges, and best practices. This year the survey is being led by a team of researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Connecticut. It aims to benchmark employee wellbeing practices across organizations in India.

On the survey, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass, said "The current Survey will provide insights for CHROs and CXOs to help implement new strategies inspired by Wholistic Wellbeing that will work inside and outside the workplace."

"The Survey aims to provide a roadmap for corporate India, especially for HR leaders, to design and implement effective workplace wellbeing programs. The findings of the Survey will enable organizations to foster a culture of wellbeing by putting people first and optimize the potential impact of a wellbeing program to bring in real benefits to employees and the company," said Poddar. The Survey results are expected by April 2023.

The Survey questionnaire, which will be shared online, will focus on the following broad themes:

Assessing trends, services, and popular practices in employee wellbeing

Establishing if wellbeing programs are aligned with the needs of a hybrid workforce

Understanding challenges, assessments, and engagement of wellbeing programs

Mapping the use of technology in delivering workplace wellbeing solutions

The responses garnered will help in understanding how organizations are creating a culture of wellbeing at the workplace, the role of leaders, changes in employee wellbeing policies ushered by a hybrid work model, and steps taken by organizations to empower employees navigating mental health and financial challenges.

Since community, social and planetary wellbeing are essential to the concept of Wholistic Wellbeing as envisioned by RoundGlass. It will also strive to highlight processes being created by organizations to enable the wellbeing of communities and the planet.

The previous Survey which was completed in 2020-21, covered more than 400 companies across 15+ verticals and multiple wellbeing metrics. Some of its interesting findings included how more than half of the surveyed organizations, 53 per cent, were using technology-enabled wellbeing programs for their employees.

52 per cent of the organizations were encouraging employees to provide inputs while designing wellbeing programs and 65 per cent said that keeping employees engaged for long periods was the biggest challenge they faced when it came to implementing wellbeing programs.

