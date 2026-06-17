Business News | RouteMatic, Green SM Partner to Accelerate EV Adoption in Corporate Transportation

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Corporate mobility solutions provider RouteMatic has partnered with electric mobility company Green SM to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in employee transportation, as enterprises increasingly focus on sustainability goals and reducing carbon emissions.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Green SM's India launch event in New Delhi, under which RouteMatic will deploy Green SM's electric vehicles across its corporate transportation operations. According to the company, the move is aimed at helping enterprises transition towards fully electric workforce mobility solutions.

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Under the agreement, RouteMatic will use Green SM's EV fleet in its corporate mobility operations, enabling organisations to access "fully electric, technology-enabled transportation solutions for their workforce while maintaining the highest standards of safety, reliability, and operational efficiency," the company said.

The partnership comes at a time when corporate transportation is emerging as a major opportunity for large-scale electrification as companies place greater emphasis on ESG commitments and carbon reduction initiatives.

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Highlighting the impact of EV adoption in workforce transportation, RouteMatic said a recent analysis of its operations in Bengaluru and Pune showed that deploying more than 400 electric vehicles helped enterprises avoid around 15.7 lakh litres of fuel consumption annually.

The company said the findings demonstrate the "tangible environmental and operational benefits of electrified workforce mobility at scale." RouteMatic currently operates corporate EV fleets across Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-Founder and Executive Director of RouteMatic, said sustainability remains central to the company's long-term strategy.

"At RouteMatic, sustainability has been a key pillar of our long-term mobility vision. We have been steadily expanding the adoption of electric vehicles across our transportation ecosystem and have seen firsthand the positive impact EV-led corporate mobility can create for enterprises and the environment," she said.

She added that the partnership with Green SM "marks another important milestone in this journey, enabling us to scale sustainable employee transportation while continuing to deliver the safety, reliability, and operational excellence our customers rely on us for."

Bach Tuan Anh, CEO of Green SM India, said the collaboration would combine the strengths of both companies in fleet operations and corporate mobility.

"Building green mobility is not only about introducing electric vehicles, but also about working with partners who understand the daily movement needs of businesses, employees, and cities," he said.

"Through this collaboration, Green SM hopes to combine our experience in all-electric fleet operations with RouteMatic's deep knowledge of corporate mobility, creating practical solutions that can support India's sustainable development," he added. (ANI)

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