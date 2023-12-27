PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: ROX Hi-Tech, a customer-centric IT solutions provider has achieved a significant milestone by securing orders worth over Rs 40 crores in the Q3 FY24. The planned execution of these deals is scheduled to executed between January 2024 to June 2024, highlighting a significant growth and its digital excellence.

Also Read | Jaipur Hit and Run Case: Man Who Mowed Down Woman With Car Arrested.

Commenting on the order, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "The success in securing this order is a testament to the company's proficiency in modernizing digital landscapes, showcasing its expertise in driving digital transformation initiatives. This achievement not only highlights the company's commitment to advancing digital technologies but also solidifies its position as a key player in the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation.

The focus on digital transformation initiatives underscores ROX Hi-Tech's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By successfully securing and executing such orders, the company is not only contributing to its own growth but is also actively participating in shaping the digital future for its clients.

Also Read | Heart Problems After COVID-19: Coronavirus Could Trigger Major ‘Heart Failure Pandemic’, Say Experts.

The steady increase in the order book reflects the company's strong capabilities and growing recognition in the market. Expanding the client base is a positive indicator, indicating the trust and confidence clients have in ROX Hi-Tech's ability to deliver value in the realm of digital transformation. This sustained growth in the order book not only contributes to the company's present success but also serves as a promising driver for future sustainable growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)