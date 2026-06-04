Business News | ROX Hi Tech Limited Announces H2FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE: ROXHITECH), a leading end-to-end IT solutions and digital transformation company, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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Key Financial Highlights- Total Income - H2 FY26: ₹9,967.01 Lakhs - FY26: ₹21,063.29 Lakhs - EBITDA - H2 FY26: ₹1,381.17 Lakhs - FY26: ₹3,050.62 Lakhs - EBITDA Margin (%) - H2 FY26: 13.86% - FY26: 14.48% - Net Profit - H2 FY26: ₹715.86 Lakhs - FY26: ₹1,763.94 Lakhs - Net Profit Margin (NPM) - H2 FY26: 7.18% - FY26: 8.37%

Operational Highlights - FY26- Strong growth in digital transformation: Continued traction in enterprise digital transformation projects across industries, supported by cloud, AI, and automation capabilities.- Robust order execution: Consistent execution of projects across domestic and international markets, contributing to stable revenue visibility.- Expansion in technology capabilities: Strengthened offerings in AI-driven automation, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure services.- Global presence scaling up: Continued contribution from international subsidiaries across Singapore, Denmark, USA, and Mauritius, enhancing global reach.- Strategic partnerships: Deepened alliances with leading technology providers such as SAP, Cisco, IBM, and Google, enabling advanced solution offerings.

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Management's comment:Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director, ROX Hi-Tech Limited, stated:

"FY26 was a year of disciplined execution and operational resilience for ROX Hi-Tech. Despite a dynamic business environment, we delivered healthy profitability, maintained a strong balance sheet and continued investing in our capabilities to support future growth. We remain focused on creating long-term value for customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders while expanding our presence across emerging technology opportunities. Our continued emphasis on customer-centric delivery, talent development, and operational excellence has enabled us to maintain strong business fundamentals. We are confident that our strategic initiatives and experienced leadership team will position ROX Hi-Tech for sustained growth in the coming years."

About ROX Hi-Tech Limited

ROX Hi-Tech Limited is a Chennai-based IT solutions and digital transformation company, offering services in cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions, and IT infrastructure. The company supports businesses in adopting advanced technologies like AI and automation, with a growing presence across global markets.Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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