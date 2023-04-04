Delhi NCR [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Capital Region's fast-growing real estate company Royal Green Realty launched its ambitious project Royal Green County in Bahadurgarh. Spread across 40 acres of land in residential sector 40 of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, the project will have villas, floors, and plots; and SCO in adjoining 3 acres. The project involves the construction of 5.5 million square feet of space in the National Capital Region (NCR). The price of the plot starts from Rs 54000 sq. Yard, villas start from Rs 1.35* cr, and floors will be available soon for public offering.

Strategically located a few minutes away from Delhi, the project is close to UER2, 30 minutes to the airport, and 40 minutes to Gurugram. Landscape consultants from Singapore are working on 3.5 acres of green area to make the place liveable and sustainable; the project will have more greens than any other society in Bahadurgarh. The sizes of various residential options are starting from 120 sq. Yards and goes up to 180 sq. yards approximately.

The real estate developer, which has already carved a niche for itself, will develop this project as one of the best in Bahadurgarh in terms of location and amenities. "We understand the needs of the people to have a quality project that can not only provide them with four walls to live in but also a complete lifestyle befitting their status. With Royal County, we have embarked to fulfil the wish of people to have a place in Delhi NCR and at a location that is not far from Delhi," said Yashank Wason, Managing Director, Royal Green Realty.

Located to the west of Delhi, around 3,000 people will dwell in elegant, convenient, and open neighbourhoods of Royal Green County. Being developed on Badli road near the bypass connecting Delhi-Rohtak Road, the project site is witnessing hectic activity to finish the roads. The location advantage of being close to Delhi Airport is going to provide the much-desired connectivity boost to the future residents here.

Some of the amenities and facilities in the township include a synthetic jogging track for walking and jogging to avoid knee damage, a 35000 sq. ft. grand clubhouse, energy-efficient sensor street lights, two car parks for all plots and villas, and one car park for one apartment.

Talking about Bahadurgarh real estate, Wason said, "Unlike other cities of NCR, Bahadurgarh provides a serene environment to the people. The closeness to Delhi, as it only takes about an hour to reach the Capital's centre from the site, is the biggest advantage of the area. At our township, we are providing every amenity that will add value to the living standard of people."

The commercial is named Courtyard 40 - Market Place, which will be the first organised market of Bahadurgarh with everything in one place. The three-acre shopping complex will have 100-150 open car parking space. The Courtyard 40 will be Bahadurgarh's first market where families can spend time with loved ones around open seating area with fountains and amphitheatre. The commercial complex will have eating joints, fun zone for kids, multiplex, super mart, etc.

