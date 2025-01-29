BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29: Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a groundbreaking show in Hyderabad, Telangana at Boulder Hills on January 25th. Building on the phenomenal success of previous editions, this year's festival pushes boundaries even further by bringing together the best of music and gaming entertainment. The evening witnessed an overwhelming response as thousands of enthusiasts gathered to experience performances by some of India's most celebrated artists. The event delivered an unforgettable night of pulsating music, enthralling performances, and unparalleled energy.

The sprawling grounds of Boulder Hills came alive with vibrant installations, immersive art displays, curated food experiences, and interactive zones, creating a multisensory celebration beyond just music. The evening kicked off with an electrifying set by DJ Yogii, who set the perfect mood for the night. The energy amplified as rap phenomenon Raftaar took the stage, followed by a mesmerizing performance by versatile vocalist Nikhita Gandhi. The grand finale saw music maestro Amit Trivedi deliver a spectacular closing act that perfectly embodied the festival's signature blend of diverse musical genres, creating an unforgettable experience for Generation Large. The event also showcased an electrifying EAFC Face-Off competition between Munna Bhai Gaming and Joker Ki Haveli, live on stage.

Music director and singer Amit Trivedi shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is a beautiful celebration of music - raw, authentic, and straight from the heart. For me, it's about sharing stories through melodies and connecting with people on a deeper level. I feel truly grateful to be a part of this platform, and performing here in Hyderabad, with its incredibly enthusiastic audience, was a euphoric experience."

Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, "Personally for me, Royal Stag BoomBox has always been about experimenting and breaking boundaries through music. Whether it's fusing genres or delivering an electrifying live performance, this platform allows us to push creative limits. Performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Hyderabad was an unforgettable experience and I am excited for my next show in Mumbai."

Eminent Hip-Hop artist Raftaar shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is where the beats hit hard, and the vibes are always on point. For me, it's about more than just rapping - it's about taking the crowd on an energetic and emotional ride. Hyderabad brought the fire tonight, and I'm grateful to have had the chance to set the stage ablaze with my high-octane music and raw energy!" DJ Yogii said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about making the crowd move and feel alive through music. As a DJ, my goal is to blend beats and genres to create an electrifying atmosphere. I'm stoked to bring my high-energy set this year and turn the event into one big, unforgettable party! It was an absolute thrill to open the night and set the rhythm for such incredible performances to follow."

Popular gaming influencer Munna Bhai said, "Royal Stag BoomBox's integration of gaming with music is revolutionary. The EAFC 24 showdowns brought an entirely new dimension to the festival, and the crowd's reaction was incredible. This is exactly what the gaming community has been waiting for."

Joker Ki Haveli added, "As a gamer, I am thrilled to join forces with Royal Stag BoomBox. The live gaming face-offs in Hyderabad added an electrifying new layer to the event, and I can't wait to bring the energy of the gaming community to next event in Mumbai."

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, especially in live experiences, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Now, as we unveil the third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, the platform is set to elevate the experience with an exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large."

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about bringing people together through the magic of music--it's where innovation meets culture, and tradition blends seamlessly with modern vibes. At ENIL, we're excited to collaborate on something so special that celebrates diversity and creates unforgettable moments. This edition is a step forward in raising the bar, delivering energy, joy, and memories that music lovers across the country will treasure for a lifetime."

Complementing the live events, the property will also produce a series of in-studio collaborations, creating original tracks that blend melodic and hip-hop elements, to be released as singles with accompanying videos across digital platforms.

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox is a celebration of India's diverse music culture, bringing together iconic artists and fresh talents to create a dynamic fusion of sounds. Music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand through the years. The platform audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today's generation - Generation Large. The festival's unique format creates a distinct sound that resonates with today's youth - a tribe that makes rather than follows trends. With the Hyderabad show setting the perfect tone for this season, the third edition promises to deliver an exhilarating series of performances across the shows.

