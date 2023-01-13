New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): RSB Transmissions (I) Ltd., as part of diversification has made entry into EV segment to tap wide market potential in LCV segment by partnering with EVR Motors, Israel, who are leading design innovators in EV segment and created benchmark to make EVs more effective and accessible with rich portfolio of global clientele. The agreement was signed in the presence of RK Behera, Chairman & SK Behera, Vice Chairman & MD, RSB Group.

Opher Doron, CEO, EVR Motors, Israel, stated, "This partnership with RSB is not only a vote of confidence in our breakthrough e-motor technology but another milestone in the rapid business momentum we are experiencing. The recent business developments in Asia show that the light commercial vehicles sector would like to enjoy the same benefits that our TSRF technology brings to other EV segments like 2W, 3W & Buses. This agreement combines RSB's sector-leading engineering and manufacturing with EVR's innovative motor design to lead the field in cost-effective, low-weight, high-performance powertrains."

Also Read | You Unlock This Door with the Key of Imagination… – Latest Tweet by Snopes.com.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishit Behera, Executive Director - Business Strategy, RSB Group, said, "EVR will design and co-develop with RSB, electric motors for the LCV segment. The motors will be based on EVR's Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) Motor, which are 30 per cent-50 per cent lighter and smaller compared to standard e-motors. As part of this agreement, RSB & EVR, will work together to develop various motors for LCVs. EVR will also support the set-up of RSB's assembly line, while RSB will manufacture and sell the e-motors to automotive OEMs in India." He further said, "As a part of launch, new products will be exhibited at 16th Autoexpo 2023 at Pragti Maidan from 12th-15th Jan 23 (Hall No 4, Stall No 4, 66)."

EVR has developed a unique, patented motor topology: The Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) Motor, enabling smaller, lighter, lower-cost motors, which can be tailored to user requirements. EVR's first motors are designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, and are suited for a wide range of additional applications.

Also Read | Happy Lohri 2023 Wishes in Punjabi: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Lohri Images & HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Celebrate The Harvest Festival.

EVR is now developing a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). While the company mainly targets the automotive sector, its breakthrough electric motor is attracting interest from other sectors, which would like to leverage the competitive advantages of EVR's TS-RFPM proprietary topology.

EVR technology is superior in power & torque density, cost-effective with BOM & lower production costs, tailored to user requirements & independence from rare earth elements in some configurations. Their optimized application is widely interspersed in electric & hybrid vehicles, electric mobikes & motorcycles and industrial applications.

RSB is a leading global engineering institution with a turnover in excess of INR 3000 crore, manufacturing wide range of products, viz. Propeller Shafts, Transmission Gear Boxes for small commercial vehicles, Steering gearboxes, Gears, Shafts, Sleeves & Hubs etc, Axles & Suspension systems, Running gear systems & other automotive components like machined Castings & Forgings, along with Construction Equipment Aggregates & attachments, etc. With 14 manufacturing plants spread over 8 locations in India, namely Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pune (Maharashtra), Dharwad (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamilnadu), Sricity (AP), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Cuttack (Orissa) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh); and one each in Homer (USA) & Silao (Mexico) the company provides distinct advantage of being near to customers. In addition to this, the Group has an extensive backup of Inhouse design, testing & validation facilities.

RSB operates in two verticals, namely Automotive and CMI (Construction, Mining & Infrastructure) equipment & Aggregates.

In the Automotive Vertical, RSB is a leading global manufacturer of Propeller Shafts, & Components, an array of Axles including Front Axle, Trailer Axle, Tractor Axle, Dummy Axle & Axle Beams, Gear Boxes for SCVs, & Fully finished Gears, Shafts, Hubs & Sleeves etc. The backward integration facility for castings & forgings ensures the quality of the child parts required for various aggregates.

In the CMI segment, it is a leading manufacturer of heavy fabrications and aggregates like Frames, Arms, Booms and Buckets for excavators, backhoe loaders and front-end loaders.

In 2006, RSB made its first foray into overseas and acquired Miller Brothers in Michigan, USA. It further expanded its global footprint by setting up a greenfield project in Mexico in 2011.

In Nov 2013, RSB joined the select band of elite global quality corporate after having been conferred with one of the world's highest awards in TQM (Total Quality Management), Deming Prize - one amongst few Indian automotive companies to get this award - by JUSE(Union of Japanese Scientists & Engineers) at Tokyo, Japan, for achieving all-round business excellence - a globally accredited mandate for highest product quality and service.

In Dec 2019, Four Manufacturing Plants of RSB Transmissions (I) Ltd., Unit I, II, III & 5WC at Jamshedpur, were conferred with TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) Excellence Award, Category A, one of the highest global awards in Productive Maintenance, by JAPAN INSTITUTE OF PLANT MAINTENANCE (JIPM), Japan. RSB has thus joined the select band of elite global corporate in quality & productive maintenance. It is only one in Eastern Zone of India to bag these two awards with Tata Steel.

RSB's customers are leading Indian and global OEMs like Tata Motors, Tata Hitachi, Ashok Leyland, Switch Mobility, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volvo, VECV, Daimler, Stellantis, Navistar NA, Paccar NA, John Deere, JCB, TATA Cummins, ISUZU, TACO, Renault Nissan, DANA NA, American Axle NA, Eaton, Magna, Caterpillar, Terex, JCB, Kobelco, Komatsu, LiuGong, XCMG, etc amongst others.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)