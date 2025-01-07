PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], January 7: RuggON Corporation, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, announces its latest innovation, the VORTEX vehicle mount computer. Engineered for challenging industrial environments, VORTEX is built to deliver high-performance in demanding applications. The rugged system features a 7-inch touch panel powered by the latest Intel® Raptor Lake Core Processor, offering exceptional processing power. VORTEX integrates AI-driven capabilities for real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and enhanced automation. Designed to ensure reliable operation in remote locations, VORTEX also supports satellite communication (SATCOM) for seamless connectivity. Its robust construction, including a fan-less design that endures harsh vibrations and shocks, sets a new standard for durability.

Also Read | Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers.

Featuring configurable SKU, VORTEX provides flexibility for various connectivity needs. The solution supports Satellite, 5G, WiFi 7 ensuring reliable communications in remote or high-mobility scenarios. It also allows for enhanced applications in monitoring, tracking, and smart surveillance. The solution of AI-driven features such as the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and BSIS, equipped with facial recognition technology, delivers an added layer of safety for drivers and passengers.

Designed for ease of use and quick adaptability, VORTEX offers a flexible I/O orientation that simplifies installation, even in limited spaces. The battery pack is positioned on the side for easy access and replacement; Additionally, its unique mounting system allows for quick release without the need for cable disconnection, streamlining vehicle maintenance and minimizing downtime.

Also Read | HMPV Virus in India: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur, No Surge in Respiratory Illness, Says Centre.

RuggON's collaborative approach integrates technologies from industry leaders, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), satellite communications, and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS). These partnerships enhance VORTEX's functionality, making it an ideal choice for industries looking to optimize operational efficiency.

"RuggON's focus has always been on delivering solutions that provide unmatched performance, durability, and versatility," said Sean Lee, VP of Strategy and Business Development at RuggON. "With the launch of VORTEX, we've created a product that can withstand the toughest environments, empowering our customers across industries to achieve operational excellence with confidence."

VORTEX is built to meet the specific needs of diverse sectors, including logistics, where it enhances warehouse efficiency with robust computing solutions for forklifts and inventory management; ports, where it optimizes operations with reliable vehicle mount computing for prime movers and container handlers; agriculture, where it increases productivity on harvesters and tractors through real-time data access and control; and mining, where it supports advanced fleet management applications on mining trucks, boosting efficiency and safety.

For additional information about RuggON and its offerings, please visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON's LinkedIn.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)